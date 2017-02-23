This Grandmother’s Reaction To Her Grandson Coming Out As Trans Is Too Adorable For Words

6. “She said I was a pain in the ass,” clarifies Cueto.

As Cueto got a bit older, he began to sort out the confusing emotions he was experiencing. He first learned what the word “transgender” meant after watching a soap opera on television. He continued to confide in his grandmother, coming out to her again when he was thirteen years old. His nan kept it a secret, as he requested.

When he began to go through female puberty, Gavin became depressed and at times resorted to self-harm. “I still struggle with depression now,” explained Gavin. “I’ve learned that I just go through bad patches, but always come back fighting. And, that I’m not alone.”

With his Nan’s support, he finally came out to his mother, Julie Godden, in a four-page letter. She has been supportive ever since, taking him to a gender identity clinic in London to start planning his medical transition, including hormone therapy and top surgery.