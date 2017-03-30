Young People Are Queerer Than Ever, But They Aren't Using Traditional Labels

Comedy Central

GLAAD's 3rd annual Accelerating Acceptance report, which was created in partnership with Harris Poll, surveyed 2,037 U.S. adults (ages 18 and older) in November of 2016. The survey found that 20% of millennials identify as openly LGBT while only 7% of the baby boomer generation (ages 52-71) would openly label themselves as such. Acceptance of the LGBT community was also found to be at an all-time high.

"America is the most accepting that it has ever been. Having twenty percent of millennials identify as LGBTQ is pretty groundbreaking," Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD's President and CEO, told BuzzFeed News. "What I want to see is that they continue to flourish and blossom as their true and authentic selves."