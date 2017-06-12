This Powerful Photo Series Shares The Stories Of Pulse Nightclub Survivors, Family Members, And First Responders

Daymon Gardner for Dear World

In his interview, Orlando police officer Omar Delgado described cell phones going off all around him as he entered the nightclub.

"Phones start ringing all over the place. The one that gets me is the one iPhone that was next to my feet that just kept going and going and going," he said. "I would see the caller ID, the picture. I was like, 'I know this person's never going to be able to pick up this phone again,'" he said.