This Lesbian YouTuber Silenced Haters Who Said She Was "Too Masculine" To Be Pregnant

“When my doctor called me to tell me we were expecting, that was the day I knew dreams seriously do come true,” said Dominique. “It still feels like a dream to this day.”

“I guess some small-minded people thought it was wrong because ‘I dress like a dude,” said Dominique. “When in reality, I dress [in a way] that is comfortable to me.”

6. “I am a woman,” Domo states in the post. “I am a woman who has always wanted a child. Who cares that I’m not the ‘normal’ look of a pregnant woman — I am Domonic’s mom and I am proud!”

“I went to a sperm bank to conceive Domonic, and I am so blessed to be able to bring him into this world! He will have the best life,” she wrote. “One thing I will teach Domonic is to always be himself and to stand up for himself!”

The decision for Dominique to carry the baby was an easy decision for the couple to make. “It was simple, I always wanted to carry,” explained Dominique. “And Crissy was so amazing and supportive of the fact. We didn’t think anything of it. Just two girls in love who wanted to start a family.”

Domonique discussed the hateful comments she’d received directly in a YouTube video posted Thursday.

