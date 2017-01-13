This Lesbian YouTuber Silenced Haters Who Said She Was "Too Masculine" To Be Pregnant
“People need to see a new side of pregnancy and not just what’s ‘normal.’”
1. Dominique and Crissy are a married couple whose YouTube videos documenting their relationship have earned them over one million subscribers. In a few months, the couple is expecting an important new addition to their family — a baby boy named Domonic.
2. Domonique — Domo, as she’s known online — is carrying the baby boy. The couple told BuzzFeed News they planned the pregnancy by working with a local sperm bank.
“When my doctor called me to tell me we were expecting, that was the day I knew dreams seriously do come true,” said Dominique. “It still feels like a dream to this day.”
3. Shortly after Dominique posted photos of her pregnant belly, the couple started to receive some hateful and negative comments — mostly directed at Dominique. Being the “more masculine” of the two, some people said she should not be the one to carry the baby.
4. A screenshot of Domo showing her belly on Snapchat also began circulating with negative comments. Many fans jumped in to defend the couple:
“I guess some small-minded people thought it was wrong because ‘I dress like a dude,” said Dominique. “When in reality, I dress [in a way] that is comfortable to me.”
5. The couple decided to use Instagram to shut down the negativity. “30 Weeks pregnant and proud,” reads the screenshot posted Tuesday:
The photo has been liked over 137,000 times since being posted.
6. “I am a woman,” Domo states in the post. “I am a woman who has always wanted a child. Who cares that I’m not the ‘normal’ look of a pregnant woman — I am Domonic’s mom and I am proud!”
“I went to a sperm bank to conceive Domonic, and I am so blessed to be able to bring him into this world! He will have the best life,” she wrote. “One thing I will teach Domonic is to always be himself and to stand up for himself!”
The decision for Dominique to carry the baby was an easy decision for the couple to make. “It was simple, I always wanted to carry,” explained Dominique. “And Crissy was so amazing and supportive of the fact. We didn’t think anything of it. Just two girls in love who wanted to start a family.”
Domonique discussed the hateful comments she’d received directly in a YouTube video posted Thursday.
The couple said along with the negative comments, they’ve received many more supportive and positive comments from people.
“The good definitely outweighs the bad. I’ve seen people half way across the world take up for me, people I’ve never talked to a day in my life and that I’ve never met. It’s amazing,” said Dominique.
“Straight people, gay people, everybody with a big heart, all just making me feel so loved and like I should — like a mommy.”
8. The couple also released a YouTube video of themselves “dancing the haters off” which has been viewed over 500,000 times since being posted:
9. Even after experiencing negative reactions, Dominique is now more inspired than ever to share photos of her pregnancy journey.
“People need to see a new side to pregnancy and not what’s ‘normal,” she said. “I actually am so glad my pictures are going around.”
- In a major reversal, a key Republican says the Senate will investigate Russia's possible ties to presidential campaigns.
- The Justice Department released a report today saying the Chicago Police Department has engaged in a pattern of excessive force.
- A Mississippi city said it'd be closed for "Great Americans Day," not Martin Luther King Day, and people are pissed 😬
- A man paid his DMV with 300,000 pennies for a tax bill he owed and it took workers over 12 hours to count them 💰