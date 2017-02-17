People Are Loving How This Rapper Helped Out A Young Gay Fan After He Was Kicked Out
When 17-year-old Christian was kicked out of his house, he reached out to his favorite artist on Twitter and the response was beyond his expectations.
1. Christian, a 17-year-old living in San Antonio, Texas, found himself in a tough situation this week. His mom kicked him out of the house after she learned he was gay by finding messages and photos on his unlocked phone.
“She got really upset,” Christian told BuzzFeed News. He said it was the first time he had been kicked out of the house.
He quickly began reaching out to friends for help and documented the events on Twitter.
2. Christian sent a tweet to his favorite musician, a Chicago artist named Cupcakke, to let her know that it was her music pulling him through this tough spot.
“I was shaking and crying, it was so cold,” Christian told BuzzFeed News.
“I had my wifi, so I put on Cupcakke’s music because she always cheers me up.”
3. Cupcakke didn’t hesitate to get back to Christian, asking if he had a place to stay for the night and even offering to pay for a hotel room.
“I was honestly shocked when she responded asking me if I needed a hotel. I really did need a shelter badly,” said Christian.
Unfortunately, because of his age, he knew he probably wouldn’t be able to check into a room on his own.
4. Cupcakke then sent some follow-up messages to make sure that the teen ended up somewhere safe for the night.
5. “She’s the one who helped me stop crying during the scariest night of my life,” Christian said. He ended up sleeping at a friend’s house that night, but he told the rapper that he would try to work things out with his mom in the morning.
6. The story spread quickly after being shared by the account @MusicNews_feed Their tweet has been retweeted more than 17,000 times. Many people responded by praising Cupcakke for going above and beyond for a fan in need.
7. One Twitter user dubbed her the “queen of kindness, talent, and support.”
The rapper told BuzzFeed News the decision to reach out to Christian wasn’t a hard one to make.
Even though Cupcakke is only 19 years old herself, she has experienced first-hand what it’s like to not have a place to sleep.
8. “The first thing that came to my mind was not that ‘this is a fan’, but this is someone who is in need,” she said. “Someone that’s about to be homeless just like I was at 13 years old.”
“So my first reaction was to get them a hotel for the night, for the week, or even if I had to pay for a month — I was ready to do it,” she explained.
9. “The LGBT community is human and every human being deserves love and that’s what I’m here to spread at the end of the day,” Cupcakke said of the love she’s also received online. The artist recently released a song entitled “LGBT” addressing her queer fans directly.
“And if no one else loves you, always know that I do,” she said.
10. Christian said he’s home again and working things out with his mom. “I can tell she’s frustrated but I think she does feel bad,” he said. “Will she come around? Only time will tell I guess.”
