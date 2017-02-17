People Are Loving How This Rapper Helped Out A Young Gay Fan After He Was Kicked Out

1. Christian, a 17-year-old living in San Antonio, Texas, found himself in a tough situation this week. His mom kicked him out of the house after she learned he was gay by finding messages and photos on his unlocked phone.

“She got really upset,” Christian told BuzzFeed News. He said it was the first time he had been kicked out of the house.

He quickly began reaching out to friends for help and documented the events on Twitter.