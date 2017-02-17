Get Our News App
The Worst Serial Killers From Around The World video
Tell Us About Your Parental Leave Experience
All The Best President’s Day Sales On The Internet…
The 50 Hottest News Anchors In The World
How Many Of These Foods Do You Eat With Ketchup?
Pulled Pork Nachos
The Front Row Of NYFW Now Vs. 10 Years Ago
LGBT

People Are Loving How This Rapper Helped Out A Young Gay Fan After He Was Kicked Out

When 17-year-old Christian was kicked out of his house, he reached out to his favorite artist on Twitter and the response was beyond his expectations.

Sarah Karlan
Sarah Karlan
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. Christian, a 17-year-old living in San Antonio, Texas, found himself in a tough situation this week. His mom kicked him out of the house after she learned he was gay by finding messages and photos on his unlocked phone.

Christian, a 17-year-old living in San Antonio, Texas, found himself in a tough situation this week. His mom kicked him out of the house after she learned he was gay by finding messages and photos on his unlocked phone.

View this image ›

Twitter: @pilashit

“She got really upset,” Christian told BuzzFeed News. He said it was the first time he had been kicked out of the house.

He quickly began reaching out to friends for help and documented the events on Twitter.

2. Christian sent a tweet to his favorite musician, a Chicago artist named Cupcakke, to let her know that it was her music pulling him through this tough spot.

Christian sent a tweet to his favorite musician, a Chicago artist named Cupcakke, to let her know that it was her music pulling him through this tough spot.

View this image ›

Twitter: @philashit

“I was shaking and crying, it was so cold,” Christian told BuzzFeed News.

“I had my wifi, so I put on Cupcakke’s music because she always cheers me up.”

3. Cupcakke didn’t hesitate to get back to Christian, asking if he had a place to stay for the night and even offering to pay for a hotel room.

Cupcakke didn't hesitate to get back to Christian, asking if he had a place to stay for the night and even offering to pay for a hotel room.

View this image ›

Twitter: @pilashit

“I was honestly shocked when she responded asking me if I needed a hotel. I really did need a shelter badly,” said Christian.

Unfortunately, because of his age, he knew he probably wouldn’t be able to check into a room on his own.

4. Cupcakke then sent some follow-up messages to make sure that the teen ended up somewhere safe for the night.

Cupcakke then sent some follow-up messages to make sure that the teen ended up somewhere safe for the night.

View this image ›

Twitter: @pilashit

5. “She’s the one who helped me stop crying during the scariest night of my life,” Christian said. He ended up sleeping at a friend’s house that night, but he told the rapper that he would try to work things out with his mom in the morning.

"She's the one who helped me stop crying during the scariest night of my life," Christian said. He ended up sleeping at a friend's house that night, but he told the rapper that he would try to work things out with his mom in the morning.

View this image ›

Twitter: @pilashit

6. The story spread quickly after being shared by the account @MusicNews_feed Their tweet has been retweeted more than 17,000 times. Many people responded by praising Cupcakke for going above and beyond for a fan in need.

The story spread quickly after being shared by the account @MusicNews_feed Their tweet has been retweeted more than 17,000 times. Many people responded by praising Cupcakke for going above and beyond for a fan in need.

View this image ›

Twitter: @Musicnews_feed

7. One Twitter user dubbed her the “queen of kindness, talent, and support.”

One Twitter user dubbed her the "queen of kindness, talent, and support."

View this image ›

Twitter: @CupcakKe_rapper

The rapper told BuzzFeed News the decision to reach out to Christian wasn’t a hard one to make.

Even though Cupcakke is only 19 years old herself, she has experienced first-hand what it’s like to not have a place to sleep.

8. “The first thing that came to my mind was not that ‘this is a fan’, but this is someone who is in need,” she said. “Someone that’s about to be homeless just like I was at 13 years old.”

Instagram: @cupcakkeafreakk

“So my first reaction was to get them a hotel for the night, for the week, or even if I had to pay for a month — I was ready to do it,” she explained.

9. “The LGBT community is human and every human being deserves love and that’s what I’m here to spread at the end of the day,” Cupcakke said of the love she’s also received online. The artist recently released a song entitled “LGBT” addressing her queer fans directly.

"The LGBT community is human and every human being deserves love and that's what I'm here to spread at the end of the day," Cupcakke said of the love she's also received online. The artist recently released a song entitled "LGBT" addressing her queer fans directly.

View this image ›

Twitter: @pilashit

“And if no one else loves you, always know that I do,” she said.

10. Christian said he’s home again and working things out with his mom. “I can tell she’s frustrated but I think she does feel bad,” he said. “Will she come around? Only time will tell I guess.”

Christian said he's home again and working things out with his mom. "I can tell she's frustrated but I think she does feel bad," he said. "Will she come around? Only time will tell I guess."

View this image ›

Twitter: @pilashit

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Sarah Karlan is the Deputy LGBT Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Sarah Karlan at sarah.karlan@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
This Is How The Secret Service Reacted To Threats Against Hillary Clinton

by Jason Leopold

Connect With LGBT
Follow Us On Tumblr Follow Us On Apple News
More News
More News
Now Buzzing