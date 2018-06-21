Books You Need To Read During Pride Month, According To LGBT Authors

"In his debut book, Moore has given us a beautifully crafted memoir about the uniqueness of the Black queer experience. His reflections on institutionalized racism, classism, homophobia, and his personal journey in the midst of these barriers are vital because all too often are the least among us left out of the conversation.

And the compassion he gives to those who have both loved and harmed him speak to his amazing spirit — a spirit that leaps off of the page. As a longtime fan of Moore’s work, I am elated for his literary compassion. We need now more than ever."

