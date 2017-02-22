14 Queer People Of Color From History You Should Definitely Know About

1. Gertrude Pridgett “Ma” Rainey (1886—1939)

Getty Images

Known by many names — the “Mother of the Blues”, the “Songbird of the South”, the “Gold-Neck Woman of the Blues” — one thing is for sure, Rainey had pipes. After her talent was discovered by Paramount in 1923, she was among the first generation of blues singers to be recorded. Some of Rainey’s lyrics contain references to being queer, such as the 1928 song “Prove It on Me”:

“They said I do it, ain’t nobody caught me /

Sure got to prove it on me /

Went out last night with a crowd of my friends /

They must’ve been women / ‘cause I don’t like no men.”

Another line boasts:

“It’s true I wear a collar and a tie / Talk to the gals just like any old man.”