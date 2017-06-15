Sinn Féin MP Says It's "Pure Fantasy" His Party Would Take Its Seats To Support Labour

Sinn Féin is planning to substantially increase its presence in the Westminster parliament in order to campaign against Brexit, lobby the government for a united Ireland, and build stronger links with the Labour party and the SNP – but will definitely not take its seats, according to one of the party's MPs.

The newly elected Sinn Féin representative for South Down, Chris Hazzard, told BuzzFeed News it was "pure fantasy" that he and his colleagues have considered ending their abstentionist stance and taking their seats in the House of Commons.



Although Sinn Féin stands candidates in general elections, its MPs have a long-held policy of refusing to take any seats they subsequently win. The Irish republican party does not accept that Westminster has authority to legislate on matters relating to Northern Ireland and its members also object to swearing an oath to the Queen in order to take their seats.



Despite this, the party won a record seven seats in the House of Commons in last week's snap general election, prompting speculation that its MPs could be tempted to break a century-old old policy, take up their seats, and form a partnership with Labour.

Earlier this week a Sinn Féin source suggested to The Sun that the party would potentially agree to such an arrangement on the condition that Jeremy Corbyn would grant them a referendum on a united Ireland in return. If this were to occur, the Conservatives’ majority would drop to just four seats, making the proposed coalition with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party – Sinn Féin's main unionist rival – considerably less stable.

However, Hazzard insisted this is not the case. Instead, he revealed the party is drawing up a rota to ensure two or three Sinn Féin MPs will be in Westminster for every week that parliament sits. Their role will be to lobby British politicians for Irish reunification, as the party has escalated calls for a border poll since the Northern Ireland Assembly elections in March, which saw unionists lose their majority in Stormont for the first time in history.