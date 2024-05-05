Community·Updated on May 9, 202410 Celebs Who Should Actually Be Playing Garfield In The New Movie, In My Humble OpinionPlease tell me you agree!by simoncowardCommunity ContributorApproved and edited by BuzzFeed Community TeamLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 10. Bill Murray Richard Heathcote / Getty Images Bill Murray famously played Garfield in the live-action Garfield movie and nailed it. He (no offense!) captures the depresse-ish energy that sets Garfield apart from other famous fictional cats like the Cat in the Hat and Pepé Le Pew. I would love to see him take on more voice acting. 9. Bryan Cranston Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic "Jesse, we need to cook...lasagna!" Bryan Cranston of Breaking Bad fame would be a great choice for the role, in my opinion. He has a commanding voice and is wonderful at dramatic acting, but also has a great sense of comedic timing. 8. Andrew Garfield Getty Images The role was right in the name! Andrew GARFIELD. He was literally born to play the role. Sure, he's a little young, but it's unclear how old Garfield is in the new movie. I mean, we see Garfield as a kitten, so maybe the whole thing is a prequel? Anyway, I think he would be great. 7. Samuel L. Jackson Axelle / FilmMagic Samuel L. Jackson has a very iconic voice, and I think he's a great guy, but none of his stuff is appropriate for children. If he got this role, he could have shared his talent with the next generation. 6. Robert Pattinson Lia Toby / Getty Images Robert Pattinson is more than just a broody face. In The Boy and the Heron, he shocked the world by giving his all in an outrageous character voice. He's one of the few A-list actors I trust to nail the iconic Garfield voice. You know, the one that says, "I hate Mondays." 5. Betty White Amanda Edwards / WireImage Betty White would have made a WONDERFUL Garfield! She had years of acting experience and would've shined. She could have played a sassy, older Garfield. 4. George Takei John Lamparski / Getty Images George Takei would have brought a certain dignity to the role in a way few other actors can. He also has a deep voice, which is similar to Garfield. 3. Antonio Banderas Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images This one's pretty simple. We know from Puss in Boots that Antonio Banderas is great at playing orange animated cats! I think he would have brought out a suave side to Garfield that doesn't get explored very often. 2. Mr. Beast Monica Schipper / Getty Images for Nickelodeon I think casting Mr. Beast would really bring the younger generation to the theatres. We've seen him excel in cameo roles in TMNT and Kung Fu Panda 4, and I think he's earned a leading role. He really would have been a better choice, especially seeing as a cat is a type of beast, just like his name. 1. And Ed Sheeran Theo Wargo / Getty Images Alright, hear me out. We know from the success of The Super Mario Brothers Movie that audiences like heartfelt musical numbers in animated kids' films, so it would make sense for the creators of Garfield to jump on the bandwagon. Cue Ed Sheeran, a man capable of making some tear-jerkers like "Shape of You" (which he could even adapt into "Shape of Lasagna"!). Not to mention, he's got orange hair, just like the cat! What are your thoughts? Are there any celebs that you think would make a great Garfield?