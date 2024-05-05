    10 Celebs Who Should Actually Be Playing Garfield In The New Movie, In My Humble Opinion

    Please tell me you agree!

    10. Bill Murray

    Smiling Bill Murray wearing a beanie and plaid vest outdoors
    Richard Heathcote / Getty Images

    Bill Murray famously played Garfield in the live-action Garfield movie and nailed it. He (no offense!) captures the depresse-ish energy that sets Garfield apart from other famous fictional cats like the Cat in the Hat and Pepé Le Pew. I would love to see him take on more voice acting.

    9. Bryan Cranston

    Bryan Cranston in a suit posing at the &quot;Uncle Vanya&quot; opening night event
    Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic

    "Jesse, we need to cook...lasagna!" Bryan Cranston of Breaking Bad fame would be a great choice for the role, in my opinion. He has a commanding voice and is wonderful at dramatic acting, but also has a great sense of comedic timing.

    8. Andrew Garfield

    Andrew Garfield smiling in a classic black suit at an event
    Getty Images

    The role was right in the name! Andrew GARFIELD. He was literally born to play the role. Sure, he's a little young, but it's unclear how old Garfield is in the new movie. I mean, we see Garfield as a kitten, so maybe the whole thing is a prequel? Anyway, I think he would be great.

    7. Samuel L. Jackson

    Samuel L. Jackson smiling in a black turtleneck and glasses at an event
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    Samuel L. Jackson has a very iconic voice, and I think he's a great guy, but none of his stuff is appropriate for children. If he got this role, he could have shared his talent with the next generation.

    6. Robert Pattinson

    Lia Toby / Getty Images

    Robert Pattinson is more than just a broody face. In The Boy and the Heron, he shocked the world by giving his all in an outrageous character voice. He's one of the few A-list actors I trust to nail the iconic Garfield voice. You know, the one that says, "I hate Mondays."

    5. Betty White

    Betty White smiling for the camera, wearing a white top and gold earrings
    Amanda Edwards / WireImage

    Betty White would have made a WONDERFUL Garfield! She had years of acting experience and would've shined. She could have played a sassy, older Garfield.

    4. George Takei

    George Takei in a suit waving at the camera with a smile, at a public event
    John Lamparski / Getty Images

    George Takei would have brought a certain dignity to the role in a way few other actors can. He also has a deep voice, which is similar to Garfield.

    3. Antonio Banderas

    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

    This one's pretty simple. We know from Puss in Boots that Antonio Banderas is great at playing orange animated cats! I think he would have brought out a suave side to Garfield that doesn't get explored very often.

    2. Mr. Beast

    Mr. Beast on stage smiling and holding an award, with colorful backdrop
    Monica Schipper / Getty Images for Nickelodeon

    I think casting Mr. Beast would really bring the younger generation to the theatres. We've seen him excel in cameo roles in TMNT and Kung Fu Panda 4, and I think he's earned a leading role. He really would have been a better choice, especially seeing as a cat is a type of beast, just like his name.

    1. And Ed Sheeran

    Ed Sheeran in a black jacket standing in front of a SiriusXM backdrop
    Theo Wargo / Getty Images

    Alright, hear me out. We know from the success of The Super Mario Brothers Movie that audiences like heartfelt musical numbers in animated kids' films, so it would make sense for the creators of Garfield to jump on the bandwagon. Cue Ed Sheeran, a man capable of making some tear-jerkers like "Shape of You" (which he could even adapt into "Shape of Lasagna"!). Not to mention, he's got orange hair, just like the cat!

    What are your thoughts? Are there any celebs that you think would make a great Garfield?

