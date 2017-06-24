Sections

TVAndMovies

If Someone Asked Me To Attend This Screening Of "Jaws," I'd Laugh In Their Face And Run Away

LOL, I'll pass.

Shyla Watson
BuzzFeed Staff

Ok guys, I get that it's summer and people are trying to find fun ways to enjoy the nice weather. For example, by seeing an outdoor movie.

Looks fun, right?
Looks fun, right?

Not so fun? This terrifying-as-hell living nightmare also known as an on-the-water screening of Jaws.

Run by Alamo Drafthouse and FandangoNOW, the screening — which is a tradition at Volente Beach Water Park's Lake Travis in Austin, Texas — allows fans to "relax" and enjoy the summer thriller from the comfort of their own inner tube.
Run by Alamo Drafthouse and FandangoNOW, the screening — which is a tradition at Volente Beach Water Park's Lake Travis in Austin, Texas — allows fans to "relax" and enjoy the summer thriller from the comfort of their own inner tube.

The event's website entices moviegoers with this little message:

Imagine relaxing on an inner tube with a cold drink in hand on a perfect Texas summer night, your feet languidly dangling in the calm Lake Travis water. Now imagine you’re also watching the greatest thriller ever made, projected across the water while unknown terrors threaten from the watery depths...

Now, there are some crazy folks out there who really love this idea.

my kind of date https://t.co/stLmKjrKKq
Isaiah J Flores @isaiahflores6

my kind of date https://t.co/stLmKjrKKq

Nothing cool like this would ever be in my area :/ https://t.co/ySLASg3xhZ
katlyn :)) @katlynnnlol

Nothing cool like this would ever be in my area :/ https://t.co/ySLASg3xhZ

But a lot of people are on my side and agree when I say that this screening is not for the faint of heart or easily-spooked.

the last thing i'm doing is watching jaws in a large body of water https://t.co/kDwGy4A845
SALEM @salemmitchell

the last thing i'm doing is watching jaws in a large body of water https://t.co/kDwGy4A845

In a world where sharks swim in brackish &amp; even sometimes fresh bodies of water? No thx https://t.co/NqzX1Wqz22
em ❥ @y0Emilyy

In a world where sharks swim in brackish &amp; even sometimes fresh bodies of water? No thx https://t.co/NqzX1Wqz22

Clearly, the only reasonable explanation.

is this some weird type of fear therapy https://t.co/WapHBxELjm
Vivi 🖤 @vivianyoukanaaa

is this some weird type of fear therapy https://t.co/WapHBxELjm

Best to just not go at all so that we can avoid this situation...

okay but after a while, your body's going to be all pruny and you'll probs catch a cold so. https://t.co/LaOAJMmb3e
Leya ❄︎ @_jadealexa

okay but after a while, your body's going to be all pruny and you'll probs catch a cold so. https://t.co/LaOAJMmb3e

...and this asshole.

I'd probably be the one hiding under water and scaring people 😂 https://t.co/0r8LHv5YeR
J U A N @Juaaan_03

I'd probably be the one hiding under water and scaring people 😂 https://t.co/0r8LHv5YeR

Honestly? Same.

My friends would be like “dude there’s shark in here” I’d fall in the water man nonono https://t.co/DiUO8aww1I
Ana @AggressiveAna

My friends would be like “dude there’s shark in here” I’d fall in the water man nonono https://t.co/DiUO8aww1I

And everyone give it up for this winner who is SPEAKING 👏THE 👏 DAMN 👏 TRUTH 👏.

@salemmitchell I could be floating in the bath and the thought of a shark still would have me flying out of there. Just in case.
Quinn @ornamentaldear

@salemmitchell I could be floating in the bath and the thought of a shark still would have me flying out of there. Just in case.

Case in point.

Tumblr

👋👋👋👋

Youtube

  1. But, who knows, maybe I'm the crazy one. Would you attend this screening?

