Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World
TVAndMovies

If You Fail This Quiz, We're Revoking Your Netflix Subscription

Genius level: We give you the city, you tell us the show.

Posted on
Shyla Watson
Shyla Watson
BuzzFeed Staff

  1. Matt Cardy / Getty Images
    Guess I give up!
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Showtime's Weeds!

    It's Showtime's Weeds! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Via Showtime/media.giphy.com

  2. Archive Photos / Getty Images
    Guess I give up!
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's MTV's Teen Wolf!

    It's MTV's Teen Wolf! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Via MTV/sucksucksmile.livejournal.com

  3. Preston Mack / Getty Images
    Guess I give up!
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's The CW's Hart of Dixie!

    It's The CW's Hart of Dixie! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Via The CW/giphy.com

  4. Dan Kitwood / Getty Images
    Guess I give up!
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's CBS' Murder, She Wrote!

    It's CBS' Murder, She Wrote! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Via CBS/giphy.com

  5. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
    Guess I give up!
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's FX's Sons of Anarchy!

    It's FX's Sons of Anarchy! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Via FX/giphy.com

  6. Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty Images
    Guess I give up!
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's The WB's Dawson's Creek!

    It's The WB's Dawson's Creek! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Via Warner Bros. Television/giphy.com

  7. Christopher Furlong / Getty Images
    Guess I give up!
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Netflix's Stranger Things!

    It's Netflix's Stranger Things! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Via Netflix/tumblr.com

  8. Matt Cardy / Getty Images
    Guess I give up!
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's The CW's Vampire Diaries!

    It's The CW's Vampire Diaries! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Via The CW/giphy.com

  9. Archive Photos / Getty Images
    Guess I give up!
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's The CW's Veronica Mars!

    It's The CW's Veronica Mars! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Via The CW/giphy.com

  10. Preston Mack / Getty Images
    Guess I give up!
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's NBC's Parks and Recreation!

    It's NBC's Parks and Recreation! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Via NBC/giphy.com

  11. Dan Kitwood / Getty Images
    Guess I give up!
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Freeform's Pretty Little Liars!

    It's Freeform's Pretty Little Liars! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Via Freeform/giphy.com

  12. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
    Guess I give up!
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's The CW's Gilmore Girls!

    It's The CW's Gilmore Girls! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Via The CW/giphy.com

  13. Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty Images
    Guess I give up!
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's ABC's Once Upon a Time!

    It's ABC's Once Upon a Time! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Via ABC/giphy.com

  14. Matt Cardy / Getty Images
    Guess I give up!
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's The WB's Buffy the Vampire Slayer!

    It's The WB's Buffy the Vampire Slayer! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Via Warner Bros. Television/giphy.com

If You Fail This Quiz, We're Revoking Your Netflix Subscription

Amateur Fan!

You definitely like TV, but you don't LOVE it. Brush up on your favorite shows and add some new ones to the list to become an expert!

Amateur Fan! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Nickelodeon/media.tenor.co
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Genius TV Binger!

Woohoo! You know your stuff. You love TV more than most, and you can spot a fictional city on the map from a mile away.

Genius TV Binger! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Warner Bros. Television/giphy.com
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Wizard Mastermind!

Holy. Crap. You must eat, sleep, and breathe Netflix because you knocked it out of the park! Not only do you watch a ton of TV, but you even notice all the little details (like, fake towns) that make each show you unique!

Wizard Mastermind! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC/media.giphy.com
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies