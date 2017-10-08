 back to top
This Is The Guy Who's Playing Betty's Long-Lost Brother On "Riverdale"

I'm starting the Veronichic ship right now. Just because.

Shyla Watson
Shyla Watson
Last spring during the season finale of Riverdale, Betty's mom dropped a MAJOR bomb.

YES. Just like her daughter Polly, Alice found out that she was pregnant in high school. She was sent to a convent and, after her son was born, arranged for a quiet adoption.
But after years apart, Betty's older brother is finally returning to Riverdale. Introducing: Hart Denton as Chic Cooper.

Now, we don't know too much about Hart just yet. But, I think it's safe too assume that he'll have no trouble playing Chic. I mean, just look at him.

(Apparently, he's had guest roles in the film Fun Mom Dinner and the show Lethal Weapon.)

And according to my super secret spy skills (aka stalking on social media), it looks as if Denton is already in Vancouver filming with the rest of the cast.

And last time I checked, they were working on their Christmas episode. So, perhaps a little holiday reunion is in the works?
It'll probably be a while before we actually see Hart/Chic in Riverdale, but since I'm sure you're impatient like me, here are a few photos to enjoy in the meantime. Here's his "The Sun's In My Eyes, But I Make It Work Anyway" look.

And his "Getting Ready For The Ball" look.

The "Am I Actually James Dean?" look.

And finally, the "I Look Better Than Archie In A Letterman" look.

*Me rn* Welcome to Riverdale!

