This Is The Guy Who's Playing Betty's Long-Lost Brother On "Riverdale"

Last spring during the season finale of Riverdale, Betty's mom dropped a MAJOR bomb.
But after years apart, Betty's older brother is finally returning to Riverdale. Introducing: Hart Denton as Chic Cooper.
Now, we don't know too much about Hart just yet. But, I think it's safe too assume that he'll have no trouble playing Chic. I mean, just look at him.
And according to my super secret spy skills (aka stalking on social media), it looks as if Denton is already in Vancouver filming with the rest of the cast.
It'll probably be a while before we actually see Hart/Chic in Riverdale, but since I'm sure you're impatient like me, here are a few photos to enjoy in the meantime. Here's his "The Sun's In My Eyes, But I Make It Work Anyway" look.
And his "Getting Ready For The Ball" look.
The "Am I Actually James Dean?" look.
And finally, the "I Look Better Than Archie In A Letterman" look.