This "Avengers: Infinity War" Behind-The-Scenes Pic Is Basically You Brunching With Your Friends

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link So by now you probably know that Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War is set to be one of the superhero franchise's most epic movies to date. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Disney Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin The film — which is set to premiere in May 2018 — will see the Avengers team up with the Guardians of the Galaxy to defeat Guardians of the Galaxy villain, Thanos. Cast members from these two films are slated to return, along with casts from Spider-Man: Homecoming, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, and Captain America: Civil War. Well, while filming on set today, four actors you might know snapped a pic of themselves eating lunch while in costume, and it’s pretty fucking fantastic. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @markruffalo The photo shows features Avengers: Infinity War characters: Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man, Mark Ruffalo as Dr. Bruce Banner/The Hulk, and Benedict Wong as Mystic Artis Master Wong. After Downey posted the same pic on his Twitter, one fan helpfully took roll call. Charles Lee @Goofyfan_Chuck @RobertDowneyJr Two Sherlocks? Check! Two Benedicts? Check! Two Science Bros? Check! Now...let's go save the universe. 04:27 PM - 21 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Science Bros. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @markruffalo Sherlocks. Robert Downey Jr @RobertDowneyJr Forks, tongs, cans + bottles + a Wong... Help us #healthenet #afeastoffriends #AvengersInfinityWar #beardbros… https://t.co/oX8RtxlEmW 04:12 PM - 21 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Fans were definitely feeling this picture. Petty Pendergrass @TASKvsTheWorld My body is ready. #InfinityWar 05:25 PM - 21 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite For some, the snapshot just got them more hyped for the film. JoséAntonioSandoval @dickycroft Best. Picture. Ever. I still can't believe that #InfinityWar is going to have all of these characters and many more. https://t.co/FKHUi5jcz3 04:46 PM - 21 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite But for others, it affected them on a ~spiritual level~. antøny @galaxy_mutant #InfinityWar 11:33 PM - 21 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Someone made this spot-on comparison... Avengers Spot @avengers3245 Internet is quick #AvengersInfinityWar 04:46 PM - 21 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite ...while another gave us this Mean Girls sequel we didn't know we needed. `น้องสาขามาลิบู. @rdj_Starkster Tony to Steve 04:59 PM - 21 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite TL;DR We need this movie as soon as possible because its cast is the f*cking cutest. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link NBC Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link View Comments