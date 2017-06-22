Sections

TVAndMovies

This "Avengers: Infinity War" Behind-The-Scenes Pic Is Basically You Brunching With Your Friends

Sherlock²

Posted on
Shyla Watson
Shyla Watson
BuzzFeed Staff

So by now you probably know that Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War is set to be one of the superhero franchise's most epic movies to date.

The film — which is set to premiere in May 2018 — will see the Avengers team up with the Guardians of the Galaxy to defeat Guardians of the Galaxy villain, Thanos. Cast members from these two films are slated to return, along with casts from Spider-Man: Homecoming, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, and Captain America: Civil War.
Disney

Well, while filming on set today, four actors you might know snapped a pic of themselves eating lunch while in costume, and it’s pretty fucking fantastic.

The photo shows features Avengers: Infinity War characters: Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man, Mark Ruffalo as Dr. Bruce Banner/The Hulk, and Benedict Wong as Mystic Artis Master Wong.

After Downey posted the same pic on his Twitter, one fan helpfully took roll call.

@RobertDowneyJr Two Sherlocks? Check! Two Benedicts? Check! Two Science Bros? Check! Now...let's go save the universe.
Charles Lee @Goofyfan_Chuck

@RobertDowneyJr Two Sherlocks? Check! Two Benedicts? Check! Two Science Bros? Check! Now...let's go save the universe.

Science Bros.

Sherlocks.

Forks, tongs, cans + bottles + a Wong... Help us #healthenet #afeastoffriends #AvengersInfinityWar #beardbros… https://t.co/oX8RtxlEmW
Robert Downey Jr @RobertDowneyJr

Forks, tongs, cans + bottles + a Wong... Help us #healthenet #afeastoffriends #AvengersInfinityWar #beardbros… https://t.co/oX8RtxlEmW

Fans were definitely feeling this picture.

My body is ready. #InfinityWar
Petty Pendergrass @TASKvsTheWorld

My body is ready. #InfinityWar

For some, the snapshot just got them more hyped for the film.

Best. Picture. Ever. I still can't believe that #InfinityWar is going to have all of these characters and many more. https://t.co/FKHUi5jcz3
JoséAntonioSandoval @dickycroft

Best. Picture. Ever. I still can't believe that #InfinityWar is going to have all of these characters and many more. https://t.co/FKHUi5jcz3

But for others, it affected them on a ~spiritual level~.

#InfinityWar
antøny @galaxy_mutant

#InfinityWar

Someone made this spot-on comparison...

Internet is quick #AvengersInfinityWar
Avengers Spot @avengers3245

Internet is quick #AvengersInfinityWar

...while another gave us this Mean Girls sequel we didn't know we needed.

Tony to Steve
`น้องสาขามาลิบู. @rdj_Starkster

Tony to Steve

TL;DR We need this movie as soon as possible because its cast is the f*cking cutest.

NBC

