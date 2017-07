Kevin Winter / Getty Images

1. Carrie Fisher and James Earl Jones met for the first time on The Big Bang Theory set, despite playing father and daughter in Star Wars. When Carrie saw him for the first time, she shouted, "Dad!"

2. Maria Ferrari — a writer for the show — once interrupted Kevin Sussman (who plays Stuart) on a date and he didn't know who she was. She's convinced that he thought she was a fan, but he assures her he just forgot her name.

3. Kevin Sussman hates having his head underwater and described his hot tub scene with Kunal Nayyar as "horrifying." A bunch of people had to coach him and tell him that it was going to be ok.

4. Kunal being cast as Raj was only his second ever acting job after graduating from Temple University, his first was playing a terrorist on NCIS.