The Creator Of The Papyrus Font Just Reacted To That Ryan Gosling "SNL" Sketch

During the 43rd season premiere of Saturday Night Live, host Ryan Gosling starred in a hilarious sketch about Papyrus.
No, not the beloved stationery store, but the font. Particularly, its use in the film Avatar.
People — graphic designers, in particular — LOVED the sketch and found it insanely relatable because they, too, hate the overused font.
😂😂😂.
Just look at the pure rage on his face.
Well, in a recent interview with CBS News, the creator of Papyrus, Chris Costello, talked about the history of the font and shared his thoughts on the hilarious sketch.
"I really think — and, again, if I could take this time to apologize to my brother and sister graphic designers — I'm a graphic designer as well, I'm an illustrator ... I believe it's a well-designed font, it's well thought-out."
I designed the font when I was 23 years old. I was right out of college ... I was just kind of just struggling with some things, different life issues. I was studying the Bible, I was looking for God, and this font came to mind — this idea of thinking about the biblical times and Egypt and the Middle East. I just started scribbling this alphabet while I was at work, and it kind of looked pretty cool.