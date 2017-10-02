 back to top
The Creator Of The Papyrus Font Just Reacted To That Ryan Gosling "SNL" Sketch

"It was one of the best things I've seen."

Shyla Watson
Shyla Watson
During the 43rd season premiere of Saturday Night Live, host Ryan Gosling starred in a hilarious sketch about Papyrus.

No, not the beloved stationery store, but the font. Particularly, its use in the film Avatar.

People — graphic designers, in particular — LOVED the sketch and found it insanely relatable because they, too, hate the overused font.

Every marketing professional or graphic designer just died tonight 😂😂😂 #Papyrus #SNL (I felt like I got Rick rolled with that #ComicSans...)
I've never related more to an #SNL sketch than I do to this AVATAR Papyrus one. I once refused to go into a restaurant cause of its font.
Just look at the pure rage on his face.

I have never identified with anything as much as this #SNL sketch where Ryan Gosling has a meltdown over Avatar’s u… https://t.co/tYXV7fHMWF
Well, in a recent interview with CBS News, the creator of Papyrus, Chris Costello, talked about the history of the font and shared his thoughts on the hilarious sketch.

He told CBS, "I woke up this morning, Sunday, and my email was full. I had a lot of people telling me, 'Did you see this Saturday Night Live thing?' I took a look at it and me and my wife were, like, cracking up, I mean we couldn't stop laughing. It was one of the best things I've seen."
"I really think — and, again, if I could take this time to apologize to my brother and sister graphic designers — I'm a graphic designer as well, I'm an illustrator ... I believe it's a well-designed font, it's well thought-out."

I designed the font when I was 23 years old. I was right out of college ... I was just kind of just struggling with some things, different life issues. I was studying the Bible, I was looking for God, and this font came to mind — this idea of thinking about the biblical times and Egypt and the Middle East. I just started scribbling this alphabet while I was at work, and it kind of looked pretty cool.

But Chris — who, years ago, sold the font for a mere $750 — admitted, "It was not my intent to have it used for everything...it's way overused."

Welp, there you have it!

