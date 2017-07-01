"Stay Woke" Was A Category On "Jeopardy" And People Are Kind Of Obsessed With It

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Jeopardy first debuted the year my mother was born, so let's just say it's been around for a while. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Amanda Edwards / Getty Images Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin In that time, the show has tried to stay current by making pop culture references here and there, but they don't always work out as expected. Well folks, last night was another one of those times because Jeopardy made "Stay Woke" one of its categories. Eric Kotchi @ekotchi Jeopardy really has a "Stay Woke" category today 😂😂 11:37 PM - 30 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite The term is often used to describe being socially/politically/culturally aware, but in this case, was apparently used literally, categorizing sleep issues and stimulants. Heather Duffy @HattieDarling Wait, @Jeopardy did not just have a whole category called STAY WOKE about staying literally awake. #staywoke #soundsasleep #majormiss 11:35 PM - 30 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite At first, some people were just confused. sarah @wickedspooks why the hell is "stay woke" a jeopardy category 11:33 PM - 30 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Others were more concerned with why Trebek was wearing a hockey jersey. DQ @DuJuan_Daniels Alex Trebek is wearing a jersey - what is life? 11:08 PM - 30 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite McKinsey Redmond @mckinseyredmond Alex Trebek saying "stay woke" while wearing a hockey jersey are things I never thought I would see. #jeopary #CanadaDay2017 02:04 AM - 01 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite But honestly, most people kind of loved it. Juliana @JulianaHennessy "Stay woke" is an actual category on jeopardy my life is so complete right now 02:17 AM - 01 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Ty. @TylerMarie_D "Stay Woke" is a category on @Jeopardy tonight... S/o to the culture! ✊🏾 11:33 PM - 30 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Lit, indeed. Sean Tierney @BigSean_63 When did jeopardy become so lit? #StayWoke 😂 05:53 PM - 01 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite k @asdfghjkaylei stay woke is a category on jeopardy. the future is here. 11:33 PM - 30 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite We see you, Jeopardy. We see you. Danielle @dmnarrows Lol @Jeopardy ain't playing games 11:36 PM - 30 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Nothing gets past us. Henny Dont Have Bags @Negroologist This week on Jeopardy. Stay Woke had a category. 11:32 AM - 01 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite I mean, except for all of those insanely hard "Daily Double" questions. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link View Comments