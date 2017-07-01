Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
TVAndMovies

"Stay Woke" Was A Category On "Jeopardy" And People Are Kind Of Obsessed With It

"I'll take 'Catering to Millennials' for $800."

Posted on
Shyla Watson
Shyla Watson
BuzzFeed Staff

Jeopardy first debuted the year my mother was born, so let's just say it's been around for a while.

In that time, the show has tried to stay current by making pop culture references here and there, but they don't always work out as expected.
Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

In that time, the show has tried to stay current by making pop culture references here and there, but they don't always work out as expected.

Well folks, last night was another one of those times because Jeopardy made "Stay Woke" one of its categories.

Jeopardy really has a "Stay Woke" category today 😂😂
Eric Kotchi @ekotchi

Jeopardy really has a "Stay Woke" category today 😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

The term is often used to describe being socially/politically/culturally aware, but in this case, was apparently used literally, categorizing sleep issues and stimulants.

Wait, @Jeopardy did not just have a whole category called STAY WOKE about staying literally awake. #staywoke #soundsasleep #majormiss
Heather Duffy @HattieDarling

Wait, @Jeopardy did not just have a whole category called STAY WOKE about staying literally awake. #staywoke #soundsasleep #majormiss

Reply Retweet Favorite

At first, some people were just confused.

why the hell is "stay woke" a jeopardy category
sarah @wickedspooks

why the hell is "stay woke" a jeopardy category

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others were more concerned with why Trebek was wearing a hockey jersey.

Alex Trebek is wearing a jersey - what is life?
DQ @DuJuan_Daniels

Alex Trebek is wearing a jersey - what is life?

Reply Retweet Favorite
Alex Trebek saying "stay woke" while wearing a hockey jersey are things I never thought I would see. #jeopary #CanadaDay2017
McKinsey Redmond @mckinseyredmond

Alex Trebek saying "stay woke" while wearing a hockey jersey are things I never thought I would see. #jeopary #CanadaDay2017

Reply Retweet Favorite

But honestly, most people kind of loved it.

"Stay woke" is an actual category on jeopardy my life is so complete right now
Juliana @JulianaHennessy

"Stay woke" is an actual category on jeopardy my life is so complete right now

Reply Retweet Favorite
"Stay Woke" is a category on @Jeopardy tonight... S/o to the culture! ✊🏾
Ty. @TylerMarie_D

"Stay Woke" is a category on @Jeopardy tonight... S/o to the culture! ✊🏾

Reply Retweet Favorite

Lit, indeed.

When did jeopardy become so lit? #StayWoke 😂
Sean Tierney @BigSean_63

When did jeopardy become so lit? #StayWoke 😂

Reply Retweet Favorite
stay woke is a category on jeopardy. the future is here.
k @asdfghjkaylei

stay woke is a category on jeopardy. the future is here.

Reply Retweet Favorite

We see you, Jeopardy. We see you.

Lol @Jeopardy ain't playing games
Danielle @dmnarrows

Lol @Jeopardy ain't playing games

Reply Retweet Favorite

Nothing gets past us.

This week on Jeopardy. Stay Woke had a category.
Henny Dont Have Bags @Negroologist

This week on Jeopardy. Stay Woke had a category.

Reply Retweet Favorite

I mean, except for all of those insanely hard "Daily Double" questions.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies