TVAndMovies

So, The Cast Of "Psych" Sings "Happy Birthday" To Guest Cast Members And It's Actually So Pure

Psych: The Musical 2.0

Shyla Watson
Shyla Watson
BuzzFeed Staff

After eight years of filming Psychwith more to come — the cast of the hit series has grown pretty close.

Tbh, with late-night shoots...

...and off-set activities, it'd be hard not to.

So, when we caught up with the cast at this year's Comic-Con, we just knew that we had to ask them about what goes on behind-the-scenes (and it's actually pretty sweet).
So, when we caught up with the cast at this year's Comic-Con, we just knew that we had to ask them about what goes on behind-the-scenes (and it's actually pretty sweet).

Dulé Hill, who plays Gus, told BuzzFeed that the cast and crew have a tradition of singing "Happy Birthday" during special moments on set:

Before we even started filming [Psych: The Movie] we sang "Happy Birthday," which is something that we've always done for guest actors when they come, when they're leaving the show. So, at the top of filming — having everyone and a lot of the crew that we've known from over the years — for us all to be singing "Happy Birthday" just really stuck out to me — and then we did it at the end, too!

Not only do they sing it as a welcome/send-off to guest actors, but they do it to wrap seasons as well.

And of course, for someone's actual birthday.

Watch them talk about it here, and pray that one day you'll be a part of something this awesome.

