So, The Cast Of "Psych" Sings "Happy Birthday" To Guest Cast Members And It's Actually So Pure

After eight years of filming Psych — with more to come — the cast of the hit series has grown pretty close.
Tbh, with late-night shoots...
...and off-set activities, it'd be hard not to.
Dulé Hill, who plays Gus, told BuzzFeed that the cast and crew have a tradition of singing "Happy Birthday" during special moments on set:
Before we even started filming [Psych: The Movie] we sang "Happy Birthday," which is something that we've always done for guest actors when they come, when they're leaving the show. So, at the top of filming — having everyone and a lot of the crew that we've known from over the years — for us all to be singing "Happy Birthday" just really stuck out to me — and then we did it at the end, too!