I Just Learned This Surprising "Game Of Thrones" Fact And Now I'll Never Be Able To Look At The Night's Watch The Same Way

If you watch Game of Thrones then you're definitely familiar with the Night's Watch.
Anyway, last year, Michele Clapton — who served as the costume designer on GoT for the show's first five seasons — gave a lecture at The Getty Museum in Los Angeles.
"These capes are actually Ikea rugs," she revealed.
We take anything we can. We cut, and then we shaved them,
and then we added strong leather straps, and breakdown which is like a religion on Game of Thrones.
Wait, Michele Clapton says what?!?!
Obviously, the next question running through my mind was which Ikea rug?? Well, after a lot of research (and impulse shopping, because let's be honest, I got distracted), I think I figured it out.
How about a little compare and contrast, shall we?
Ignoring for a second that Jon's hair is barely indistinguishable from his cape, I can totally believe that after cutting, dying, sandpapering (and probably beating the shit out of it), this could be the RENS.