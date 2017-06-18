Sections

TVAndMovies

The Cast Of "Pitch Perfect 3" Is Honestly Too Adorable In This Teaser Trailer

Prepare to get pitch-slapped, again.

Shyla Watson
Shyla Watson
BuzzFeed Staff

After two films featuring stellar vocals, hilarious one-liners, and just general aca-awesomeness, the Barden Bellas are back in the upcoming Pitch Perfect 3!

Having graduated college since the last film, the new installment — which will premiere sometime in December 2017 — will show the Bellas exploring the world when they go on a USO tour, according to director Trish Sie.

The entire main cast is set to reprise their roles, including Rebel Wilson, Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp, and Brittany Snow. Hailee Steinfeld — whose character was introduced in the sequel — is set to return as well, joining newcomers Ruby Rose, John Lithgow, and DJ Khaled.

An official teaser trailer was released over the weekend, giving excited fans a behind-the-scenes look at what's to come.

For example, Rebel's Fat Amy getting attacked by dogs.

And this stunt that has Rebel and Anna pretty nervous.

Plus, whatever song it is that they're working on in the studio (which we already know we're going to be obsessed with, lesbi-honest).

The trailer also proves — once and for all — just how close the girls are, giving us serious #squadgoals vibes.

I mean, look how cute they are getting make-up ready!

After all, a cast that pranks together, stays together.

Honestly, December can't get here fast enough.

