TVAndMovies

People Just Found Out That The "High School Musical 4: Once A Wildcat" Trailer Is Fake And They Are Not Ok

Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat.

Posted on
Shyla Watson
Shyla Watson
BuzzFeed Staff

Hey, fellow millennials! Quick Q for ya. What's the best film franchise to be made while we've been alive?

IDK what you said, but if it wasn't Harry Potter or High School Musical then you're wrong. And, for the purposes of this post, we're focusing on HSM.
Fox

IDK what you said, but if it wasn't Harry Potter or High School Musical then you're wrong. And, for the purposes of this post, we're focusing on HSM.

Yesterday, a teaser trailer for Once A Wildcat, a fourth HSM film, appeared on a High School Musical 4 Facebook page.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

The teaser shows what the former Wildcats are up to 10 years later, and let's just say that there's a lot of talk about marriage and babies.

There's even a bit where Troy (Zac Efron, duh) says that he misses Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens, also duh) and I guarantee that it will thaw your cold, dead heart and bring tears to your eyes.
Facebook: video.php

There's even a bit where Troy (Zac Efron, duh) says that he misses Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens, also duh) and I guarantee that it will thaw your cold, dead heart and bring tears to your eyes.

The clip rapidly made the rounds on the internet and, shortly after that, #HSMreunion started trending on Twitter, sending fans everywhere into a 👏 FUCKING 👏 FRENZY 👏.

OMG! OMG! OMGGGGGG!😭😭 They are backkk! They are really back!😭😭😍😍❤❤ Once a wildcat always a wildcat😭❤ #hsmreunion
Janz Hemmings @Itsmejanzie

OMG! OMG! OMGGGGGG!😭😭 They are backkk! They are really back!😭😭😍😍❤❤ Once a wildcat always a wildcat😭❤ #hsmreunion

they really making once a wildcat oh my god
alina @ughsebby

they really making once a wildcat oh my god

MY TROYELLA HEART !!!!!!!! #HSMReunion
🖤 @chrstnmscs

MY TROYELLA HEART !!!!!!!! #HSMReunion

Tragically, for this person (and everyone else), the trailer was actually created by a fan and any talk of a reunion film with the original cast is fake news.

PLEASE SOMEONE TELL ME THIS IS REAL LIFE #HSMReunion
Guess who @OhPlagg

PLEASE SOMEONE TELL ME THIS IS REAL LIFE #HSMReunion

Apparently, the video — which actually just splices clips from the actors' post-HSM projects — was originally posted on Youtube channel hsmutube a month ago, but didn't go viral until it was uploaded to Facebook. In just 24 hours, the video has racked up over 12 million views and has been shared nearly a half of a million times.

To say that people were emotional when they learned the truth would be an understatement.

Me when I found out the high school musical 4 trailer is fake: #HSMReunion
#HSMReunion @HSMReunionn

Me when I found out the high school musical 4 trailer is fake: #HSMReunion

Whoever made the fake high school musical 4: once a wildcat trailer.... i just wanna talk
Elysia (e•lee•sha) @elysiacristine

Whoever made the fake high school musical 4: once a wildcat trailer.... i just wanna talk

I THOUGHT THE HSM 4 TRAILER WAS REAL!!!!!! I'M TROLLED!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Bad vibes!
theresabulanday @theresabulanday

I THOUGHT THE HSM 4 TRAILER WAS REAL!!!!!! I'M TROLLED!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Bad vibes!

I don't appreciate my emotions being toyed with YOU DONT FAKE A HSM REUNION LIKE THAT
宇宙猿 🍃 @whereisotis

I don't appreciate my emotions being toyed with YOU DONT FAKE A HSM REUNION LIKE THAT

All of us, currently:

fuck that hsm 4 teaser broke me i want it now #hsm4
Nia C @sleepyhollowkid

fuck that hsm 4 teaser broke me i want it now #hsm4

FYI, there really is a fourth movie happening. While still in early stages, High School Musical 4: East Meets West will center on a new class of Wildcats and their rivalry with the West High Knights.

But, like, who even cares about the movie if the original cast isn't going to be in it? Answer: No one. No one, Disney Channel, so just use all of your money to make everyone reunite because WE WILL WATCH THAT MOVIE!
Disney

But, like, who even cares about the movie if the original cast isn't going to be in it? Answer: No one. No one, Disney Channel, so just use all of your money to make everyone reunite because WE WILL WATCH THAT MOVIE!

Now, when you're done watching the FAKE (smh) trailer for the millionth time imagining what could've been, feel free to drown your sorrows in this brilliant-ass playlist.

You're welcome.

