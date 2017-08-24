People Just Found Out That The "High School Musical 4: Once A Wildcat" Trailer Is Fake And They Are Not Ok

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Hey, fellow millennials! Quick Q for ya. What's the best film franchise to be made while we've been alive? IDK what you said, but if it wasn't Harry Potter or High School Musical then you're wrong. And, for the purposes of this post, we're focusing on HSM. Yesterday, a teaser trailer for Once A Wildcat, a fourth HSM film, appeared on a High School Musical 4 Facebook page. View this post on Facebook Facebook: video.php The teaser shows what the former Wildcats are up to 10 years later, and let's just say that there's a lot of talk about marriage and babies. There's even a bit where Troy (Zac Efron, duh) says that he misses Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens, also duh) and I guarantee that it will thaw your cold, dead heart and bring tears to your eyes. The clip rapidly made the rounds on the internet and, shortly after that, #HSMreunion started trending on Twitter, sending fans everywhere into a 👏 FUCKING 👏 FRENZY 👏. Janz Hemmings @Itsmejanzie OMG! OMG! OMGGGGGG!😭😭 They are backkk! They are really back!😭😭😍😍❤❤ Once a wildcat always a wildcat😭❤ #hsmreunion 08:43 AM - 23 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite alina @ughsebby they really making once a wildcat oh my god 07:08 AM - 23 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 🖤 @chrstnmscs MY TROYELLA HEART !!!!!!!! #HSMReunion 01:17 PM - 23 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Tragically, for this person (and everyone else), the trailer was actually created by a fan and any talk of a reunion film with the original cast is fake news. Guess who @OhPlagg PLEASE SOMEONE TELL ME THIS IS REAL LIFE #HSMReunion 05:53 PM - 23 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Apparently, the video — which actually just splices clips from the actors' post-HSM projects — was originally posted on Youtube channel hsmutube a month ago, but didn't go viral until it was uploaded to Facebook. In just 24 hours, the video has racked up over 12 million views and has been shared nearly a half of a million times. To say that people were emotional when they learned the truth would be an understatement. #HSMReunion @HSMReunionn Me when I found out the high school musical 4 trailer is fake: #HSMReunion 08:01 PM - 23 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Elysia (e•lee•sha) @elysiacristine Whoever made the fake high school musical 4: once a wildcat trailer.... i just wanna talk 07:38 PM - 23 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite theresabulanday @theresabulanday I THOUGHT THE HSM 4 TRAILER WAS REAL!!!!!! I'M TROLLED!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Bad vibes! 05:30 PM - 23 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 宇宙猿 🍃 @whereisotis I don't appreciate my emotions being toyed with YOU DONT FAKE A HSM REUNION LIKE THAT 11:37 PM - 23 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite All of us, currently: Nia C @sleepyhollowkid fuck that hsm 4 teaser broke me i want it now #hsm4 04:40 PM - 23 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite FYI, there really is a fourth movie happening. While still in early stages, High School Musical 4: East Meets West will center on a new class of Wildcats and their rivalry with the West High Knights. But, like, who even cares about the movie if the original cast isn't going to be in it? Answer: No one. No one, Disney Channel, so just use all of your money to make everyone reunite because WE WILL WATCH THAT MOVIE! Now, when you're done watching the FAKE (smh) trailer for the millionth time imagining what could've been, feel free to drown your sorrows in this brilliant-ass playlist. View this track on Spotify embed.spotify.com You're welcome. 