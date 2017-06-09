-
1.
The 16th century!
The series focuses on members of the House of Borgia, a noble family prominent during the Italian Renaissance.Via Showtime
-
2.
Mary, Queen of Scots!
Reign is a historical fiction drama that follows the young life of Mary, Queen of Scots who ruled from 1542-1567.Via The CW
-
3.
King Henry VIII!
The show follows second Tudor monarch, King VIII of England who reigned from 1509-1547.Via Showtime
-
4.
Leo Tolstoy!
The novel War and Peace was first published in 1869.Via A&E
-
5.
Prince Phillip!
Smith plays Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh.Via Netflix
-
6.
World War II!
Claire Randall served as a WWII nurse in the 1940s before she travelled back in time to 1743.Via Starz
-
7.
The assassination of Gandhi.
Downton Abbey takes place from 1912-1925; Mahatma Gandhi was killed in 1948.Via PBS
-
8.
1970!
The seven seasons of Mad Men took place during one decade, from 1960-1970.Via AMC
-
9.
1920s!
The series begins shortly after WWI in 1919, and continues over the course of the next several years; the most recent season took place during 1924.Via Netflix
-
10.
Prohibition!
Steve Buscemi plays Nucky Thompson who is a fictionalized version of Enoch Lewis "Nucky" Johnson, a racketeer and bootlegger prominent in Atlantic City during the Prohibition Era.Via HBO
If You Can Get 7/10 On This TV Quiz, You Must Be A History Major
When it comes to these period dramas, you're all about the entertainment. To hell with blaring historical inaccuracies, you came to have a good time, damnit! At least now you know a few fun facts about some of your favorite shows.
You must be a professional TV binger because you notice all the little details! It's clear that history's your jam, and you know this stuff so well that you could teach on the subject.