Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping NEW!
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
TVAndMovies

If You Can Get 7/10 On This TV Quiz, You Must Be A History Major

It's all about the time and the place.

Posted on
Shyla Watson
Shyla Watson
BuzzFeed Staff

  1. 1.

    Showtime
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The 16th century!

    The series focuses on members of the House of Borgia, a noble family prominent during the Italian Renaissance.

    The 16th century! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Via Showtime

  2. 2.

    The CW
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Mary, Queen of Scots!

    Reign is a historical fiction drama that follows the young life of Mary, Queen of Scots who ruled from 1542-1567.

    Mary, Queen of Scots! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Via The CW

  3. 3.

    Showtime
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    King Henry VIII!

    The show follows second Tudor monarch, King VIII of England who reigned from 1509-1547.

    King Henry VIII! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Via Showtime

  4. 4.

    A&E
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Leo Tolstoy!

    The novel War and Peace was first published in 1869.

    Leo Tolstoy! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Via A&E

  5. 5.

    Netflix
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Prince Phillip!

    Smith plays Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh.

    Prince Phillip! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Via Netflix

  6. 6.

    Starz
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    World War II!

    Claire Randall served as a WWII nurse in the 1940s before she travelled back in time to 1743.

    World War II! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Via Starz

  7. 7.

    PBS
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The assassination of Gandhi.

    Downton Abbey takes place from 1912-1925; Mahatma Gandhi was killed in 1948.

    The assassination of Gandhi. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Via PBS

  8. 8.

    AMC
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    1970!

    The seven seasons of Mad Men took place during one decade, from 1960-1970.

    1970! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Via AMC

  9. 9.

    Netflix
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    1920s!

    The series begins shortly after WWI in 1919, and continues over the course of the next several years; the most recent season took place during 1924.

    1920s! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Via Netflix

  10. 10.

    HBO
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Prohibition!

    Steve Buscemi plays Nucky Thompson who is a fictionalized version of Enoch Lewis "Nucky" Johnson, a racketeer and bootlegger prominent in Atlantic City during the Prohibition Era.

    Prohibition! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Via HBO

If You Can Get 7/10 On This TV Quiz, You Must Be A History Major

Fan for fiction!

When it comes to these period dramas, you're all about the entertainment. To hell with blaring historical inaccuracies, you came to have a good time, damnit! At least now you know a few fun facts about some of your favorite shows.

Fan for fiction! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Historical Expert!

You must be a professional TV binger because you notice all the little details! It's clear that history's your jam, and you know this stuff so well that you could teach on the subject.

Historical Expert! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Universal Pictures
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies