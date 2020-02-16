This week, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You star Lana Condor appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Phillip Faraone / Getty Images After the overwhelming success of the first film, Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before, James asked Lana about the moment she realized she was famous and...it's definitely a memorable story. View this video on YouTube youtube.com "The first time I realized was ironically in a sauna," the 22-year-old began. CBS "I had been working out and it was maybe four days after the movie came out, and then I went to the sauna buck naked, as one does after a workout." Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF CBS She went on, "I was sitting there, and then all of a sudden I just hear squeals and the door whips opens, and it's a group of girls who run in on me, and I'm like 'Ah!'" Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF CBS Dr. Phil is me listening to the story, aka RIVETED. CBS Lana continued, "They ran in and they were like, 'Oh my god, you're Lara Jean,' and I was like 'Oh, I don't know if I can do that anymore,' so that was like a really big wake up call." CBS Well, I should say so! I'm not famous by any means, but if anyone even makes eye contact with me at the gym I want to hide. If I was naked?? Forget it, just burn the place to the ground. Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Paramount Anyway, it seems like Lana handled it much better than I would've which is just another reason to love her. Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Netflix