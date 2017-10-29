 back to top
Just 17 Hilarious Reactions To Steve Harrington In The New Season Of "Stranger Things"

"I may be a pretty shitty boyfriend, but turns out I’m actually a pretty damn good babysitter." — Steve Harrington

Shyla Watson
Shyla Watson
BuzzFeed Staff

🚨Warning: Minor spoilers ahead.🚨

1.

2.

3.

steve: how do you know it’s not just a lizard? dustin: well cause his face opened up and he ate my cat steve:
k @spideylosers

steve: how do you know it’s not just a lizard? dustin: well cause his face opened up and he ate my cat steve:

4.

if Jonathan Byers comes thru, it's quiet. But if Steve Harrington comes thru, homeboy’s gonna like...GET IT.
CAMZ @CamiChiriboga

if Jonathan Byers comes thru, it's quiet. But if Steve Harrington comes thru, homeboy’s gonna like...GET IT.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

sexual orientation: Steve Harrington holding a baseball bat covered in nails
Alex Hutson @alexandrahutson

sexual orientation: Steve Harrington holding a baseball bat covered in nails

10.

11.

12.

13.

Actual footage of Steve Harrington in Stranger Things 2
lizzie @lizziesayshey

Actual footage of Steve Harrington in Stranger Things 2

14.

my feelings on Steve Harrington in season 1 vs now #StrangerThings
jess lisette 👻 @omgfabulous

my feelings on Steve Harrington in season 1 vs now #StrangerThings

15.

steve harrington’s character development was increEeeeEeEdible
ً @DAREDEVllLS

steve harrington’s character development was increEeeeEeEdible

16.

17.

steve harrington had the biggest glo up of 2017 im truly proud
alexa ST2 @westallec

steve harrington had the biggest glo up of 2017 im truly proud

