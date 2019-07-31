I can't believe it, but tonight's the night, folks: Jane the Virgin is coming to an end.
For five incredible years, I've screamed at my television, "OMG, they have a twin?!" "They're still alive??" and "She stole her face!" more times than I thought was possible. Seriously, no other show has ever made me feel such a range of emotions continuously, episode after episode, and I'm not ready for it to end.
In a heartfelt tribute, Gina Rodriguez said goodbye to the show and character she's brought to life for the past five years.
She wrote, "Jane the Virgin. Wow. We started shooting the first season of Jane in July 2014. A few days into shooting, I turned 30 on set. Yesterday, I turned 35. And today are the very last episodes, 99 and 100 airing of Jane The Virgin."
"Five years. Five years of love, laughter, growth, pain, surprises, deaths, new births, and a shit ton of memories."
"To my warriors who have supported me from day one, thank you. I am able to live out my dream career because of you, and I will never stop making art to bring joy and laughter into your home/train ride/plane ride or classroom! Art is my savior. Art is what makes me feel like I can fly."
"Thank you to Jennie for making me your Jane, and to the incredible cast for becoming my family. I will always love you, Jane. Hope you tune in tonight and enjoy our goodbye!"
Bu-but, I'm not ready to say goodbye 😭😭😭!!
Brett Dier bid farewell to the show, writing that playing Michael "has been such an incredible experience" and that he's "learned so much about acting and life" because of the show.
And Justin Baldoni wrote, "Can’t believe this is it. Tonight it ends. What a ride. Forgive me as I may be posting a lot today as I am feeling very sentimental (as usual). So much gratitude. What a journey this has been. What a family we have become. What a blessing."
I'll miss you, Jane ❤️❤️❤️!
Are you going to miss Jane the Virgin? Tell us why you love the show in the comments!