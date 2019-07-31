Celebrity

Here's How The "Jane The Virgin" Cast Is Reacting To The Series Finale

"Five years of love, laughter, growth, pain, surprises, deaths, new births, and a ton of memories."

Posted on
Shyla Watson
Shyla Watson
BuzzFeed Staff

I can't believe it, but tonight's the night, folks: Jane the Virgin is coming to an end.

The CW

The series premiered in 2014.

For five incredible years, I've screamed at my television, "OMG, they have a twin?!" "They're still alive??" and "She stole her face!" more times than I thought was possible. Seriously, no other show has ever made me feel such a range of emotions continuously, episode after episode, and I'm not ready for it to end.

The CW

In a heartfelt tribute, Gina Rodriguez said goodbye to the show and character she's brought to life for the past five years.

She wrote, "Jane the Virgin. Wow. We started shooting the first season of Jane in July 2014. A few days into shooting, I turned 30 on set. Yesterday, I turned 35. And today are the very last episodes, 99 and 100 airing of Jane The Virgin."

"Five years. Five years of love, laughter, growth, pain, surprises, deaths, new births, and a shit ton of memories."

The CW

"To my warriors who have supported me from day one, thank you. I am able to live out my dream career because of you, and I will never stop making art to bring joy and laughter into your home/train ride/plane ride or classroom! Art is my savior. Art is what makes me feel like I can fly."

The CW

"Thank you to Jennie for making me your Jane, and to the incredible cast for becoming my family. I will always love you, Jane. Hope you tune in tonight and enjoy our goodbye!"

The CW

Bu-but, I'm not ready to say goodbye 😭😭😭!!

The CW

Brett Dier bid farewell to the show, writing that playing Michael "has been such an incredible experience" and that he's "learned so much about acting and life" because of the show.

Playing this character has been such an incredible experience. I’ve learned so much about acting and life and a lot of it was because of this show (and Haley). Thanks for all the support over the last 5 years and for caring about Michael! I will always love him! ❤️ https://t.co/4G2pjwS4NH
brett dier @Brettdier

Playing this character has been such an incredible experience. I’ve learned so much about acting and life and a lot of it was because of this show (and Haley). Thanks for all the support over the last 5 years and for caring about Michael! I will always love him! ❤️ https://t.co/4G2pjwS4NH

Reply Retweet Favorite

#stillteammichaelsorrynotsorry

And Justin Baldoni wrote, "Can’t believe this is it. Tonight it ends. What a ride. Forgive me as I may be posting a lot today as I am feeling very sentimental (as usual). So much gratitude. What a journey this has been. What a family we have become. What a blessing."

I'll miss you, Jane ❤️❤️❤️!

The CW

Are you going to miss Jane the Virgin? Tell us why you love the show in the comments!

back to top