I'm Not Gonna Lie, Sophie Turner's Thoughts On The "Game Of Thrones" Finale Have Me Worried

Okay, so there's roughly seven months until the final season of Game of Thrones premieres.
And because we know literally nothing about those last six episodes, I've been paying ~extra close~ attention basically whenever a member of the cast opens their mouth. So, when Sophie Turner — who plays Sansa Stark — spoke to IGN about the series finale, I grabbed my detective hat.
Sophie revealed, "Who knows if [the finale] will be satisfying for the fans. I think a lot of fans will be disappointed and a lot of fans will be over the moon, I think. I think it will be really interesting to see people’s reactions..."
*Me, trying to figure out if I'm going to be in the disappointed half or the satisfied half*
She also said that her character "kind of takes ownership over who she is and what she stands for."
She continued, "Over the course of the series she’s been completely unaware of what she wants, where she wants to be, who she really is, and at the end of this season, I feel she is the most self-assured character in the show."