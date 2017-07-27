Sections

TVAndMovies

Here's Everything We Learned About "Once Upon A Time" At Comic-Con

"Season 7's theme would be belief and it would be fighting for things you believe in, no matter what."

Shyla Watson
Shyla Watson
BuzzFeed Staff

At this year's Comic-Con, BuzzFeed spoke with the cast and creators of Once Upon a Time to discuss what the series has in store for Season 7.

For those unaware, only three original cast members — Regina (Lana Parrilla), Captain Hook (Colin O'Donoghue), and Gold/Rumple (Robert Carlyle) — will be returning, which will definitely impact their characters love stories. Here's what we know:

Cinderella and an adult Henry have a child. (Watch them interact in the teaser below!)

Henry (Adam J. West) and Cinderella (Dania Ramirez) will have a daughter named Lucy (Alison Fernandez), who arrives in Seattle's fictional Hyperion Heights to convince her father (who has been put under a new curse, along with Regina, Hook, and Gold) to believe in fairytales and magic again.

As for what Henry and Cinderella's relationship will look like, Dania Ramirez told BuzzFeed:

"I do love the fact that we get to tell a parallel love story, a love story that exists within the real world as Jacinda and older Henry, in the real world where she has a daughter and what that kind of entails and how we're going to end up falling in love there. And then the love story that happens with Cinderella and the Stepmother and her wanting to leave and Henry, you know, about to leave everything behind because he hasn't found his story."

The new season will feature a "prominent" LGBT love story.

ABC

It's not the first time that LGBT characters have been featured on the ABC show. Ruby and Dorothy had a relationship back in season 5 and shared true love's kiss, while Mulan fell in (unrequited) love with Princess Aurora. However, fans were still unsatisfied because they were minor characters.

But at the show's panel the series creators revealed that there would be a new LGBT character with a "prominent" storyline.

Series creator Edward Kitsis told BuzzFeed:

"It's going to look like any other relationship we've had on the show. It's not going to be any different other than the fact that it's LGBT. It's important to us that it [the show's new setting, Hyperion Heights] does reflect the world that exists. It feels normal."

Fellow creator Adam Horowitz added, "I think we want it to just be a part of the fabric of the show and feel like just, any other story on the show."

"True love lasts forever," so there's still hope for #CaptainSwan.

With O'Donoghue's Hook returning but Emma's Jennifer Morrison leaving the show, many fans were concerned that the couple's happily ever after would be short lived.

Horowitz told us, "Their love story reached a really beautiful moment at the end of season 6 and that carries over to season 7." Kitsis added, "True love lasts forever, so the essence will always be there."

It was also announced that Emilie de Ravin — who plays Belle — would return once next season, during episode four.

Fingers crossed it's still smooth sailing for her and Rumple (and baby Gideon)!

As for the rest of the season, we know that it will have a different theme.

The first six seasons focused on hope, but Horowitz told us that, "Season 7's theme would be belief and it would be fighting for things you believe in, no matter what."

What better to believe in than love? ❤️

Catch the new season of Once Upon a Time on ABC this fall.

