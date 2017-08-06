-
All right, let's take a quick poll. Do you recognize this bearded gentleman?
George R.R. Martin Wasn't Recognized At His Publisher's Office And Now His Fans Are Trolling The Hell Out Of Him
Well, his name is George R.R. Martin and he's the author of a little fantasy series called A Song of Ice and Fire.
As in, THE Game of Thrones.
With George being extremely famous and whatnot, people probably recognize him wherever he goes — except apparently for one place:
Hilariously, people volunteered some possible answers as to how that might be...
LOL.
FYI, fans have been (im)patiently waiting for Martin to write the next book in the series, The Winds of Winter.
Well, just a couple of weeks ago, Martin addressed the progress of The Winds of Winter on his Not A Blog:
I am still working on it, I am still months away (how many? good question), I still have good days and bad days, and that's all I care to say. Whether WINDS or the first volume of FIRE AND BLOOD will be the first to hit the bookstores is hard to say at this juncture, but I do think you will have a Westeros book from me in 2018... and who knows, maybe two. A boy can dream...