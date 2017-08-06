 go to content

TVAndMovies

George R.R. Martin Wasn't Recognized At His Publisher's Office And Now His Fans Are Trolling The Hell Out Of Him

OK, but seriously, when is The Winds of Winter coming out?!?!

Posted on
Shyla Watson
Shyla Watson
BuzzFeed Staff

  1. All right, let's take a quick poll. Do you recognize this bearded gentleman?

    Steve Snowden / Getty Images

George R.R. Martin Wasn't Recognized At His Publisher's Office And Now His Fans Are Trolling The Hell Out Of Him

Well, his name is George R.R. Martin and he's the author of a little fantasy series called A Song of Ice and Fire.

If you're like, "Hmmm 🤔. Still doesn't ring a bell," maybe this will help: The first book of the series is called A Game of Thrones.

As in, THE Game of Thrones.

^^^Actual footage of you every Sunday night. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO

^^^Actual footage of you every Sunday night.

With George being extremely famous and whatnot, people probably recognize him wherever he goes — except apparently for one place:

George RR Martin @GRRMspeaking

Hilariously, people volunteered some possible answers as to how that might be...

@GRRMspeaking @BitteSchon Maybee if the publisher saw you more often? *Looking away, whisteling*
Absolut Unik Nr. 13 @Kong_Kret

@GRRMspeaking @BitteSchon Maybee if the publisher saw you more often? *Looking away, whisteling*

@GRRMspeaking to their defense, you haven't turned in anything for awhile...
Dane @GreatDaneUJ

@GRRMspeaking to their defense, you haven't turned in anything for awhile...

LOL.

@GRRMspeaking Publisher's office? Thought you didn't publish. Are you still a writer?
Beatriz S. @Instant_Nooodle

@GRRMspeaking Publisher's office? Thought you didn't publish. Are you still a writer?

FYI, fans have been (im)patiently waiting for Martin to write the next book in the series, The Winds of Winter.

Me, every time George RR Martin promises #windsofwinter will be out in just one MORE year. #GameOfThrones
Hannah Stahlhut @hstahlhut

Me, every time George RR Martin promises #windsofwinter will be out in just one MORE year. #GameOfThrones

How have there been 5 #Sharknado movies in the past 4 years and I'm still waiting for #windsofwinter? #comeon #asongoficeandfire
jayrod @jayrodfudge

How have there been 5 #Sharknado movies in the past 4 years and I'm still waiting for #windsofwinter? #comeon #asongoficeandfire

Well, just a couple of weeks ago, Martin addressed the progress of The Winds of Winter on his Not A Blog:

I am still working on it, I am still months away (how many? good question), I still have good days and bad days, and that's all I care to say. Whether WINDS or the first volume of FIRE AND BLOOD will be the first to hit the bookstores is hard to say at this juncture, but I do think you will have a Westeros book from me in 2018... and who knows, maybe two. A boy can dream...

All of us:

@Tritttzy @PlanetLandsman @GRRMspeaking
Meaghan @pink_ferret

@Tritttzy @PlanetLandsman @GRRMspeaking

Him rn, probably:

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ak-hdl.buzzfed.com

