Frankie Muniz Shooting His Shot With Lizzo Needs To Be Applauded

I think at this point we can all agree that both Lizzo, and her twerk skills, are up on legendary. I know it. You know it. And Frankie Muniz knows it. Yep. You read that correctly. THAT Frankie Muniz. Of Big Fat Liar and Malcolm in the Middle fame. Here's what happened. Earlier this week, Frankie tweeted this: Frankie Muniz @frankiemuniz Hey @lizzo, lemme be your accessory. I can be a purse... put a chain around me and I'll hold your stuff for you... just sayin. 03:19 PM - 25 Sep 2019 "Put a chain around me???" Whew! I need a moment. In expert form, Lizzo responded with one minor correction: Accessorary* |L I Z Z O| @lizzo Accessorary* https://t.co/BwJpKcKIW9 11:42 PM - 25 Sep 2019 For those that don't know, it's a lyric in her song "Tempo." Educate yourselves! Days later, Frankie made this fan image from @Strawberry_cherub his new profile picture and I think it really just captures everything perfectly, don't you? Frankie Muniz @frankiemuniz New profile pic of @lizzo and me. Credit to Strawberry_cherub on Instagram. 05:42 PM - 27 Sep 2019 FWIW, Frankie has actually been engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Paige Price, since 2018. Now, I don't know what prompted him to tweet this. Maybe he saw this meme, or maybe he was listening to one of Lizzo's songs at the time. Hey, he could've even been harboring these feelings for a while and thought "better late than never!" Whatever the case, the internet, being the internet, had reactions. annie @freudia_n @frankiemuniz @lizzo Malcolm 06:51 PM - 25 Sep 2019 Melancholy Requiem🐝 @DeltaCrowX Malcom trynna be in the middle of those thighs https://t.co/gmp0VEeejf 04:18 PM - 26 Sep 2019 dream girl @ufogrl this is lizzo and frankie muniz 11:58 PM - 27 Sep 2019 Actually, tho. Brittany Van Horne @_brittanyv Frankie Muniz being so publicly horny for Lizzo before most people on the west coast are even awake is a lesson in productivity https://t.co/oDsz0V0WnY 05:34 PM - 25 Sep 2019 Jon @prasejeebus Frankie Muniz showing up to Lizzo's house 08:54 PM - 25 Sep 2019 willow smith stan acct @bbbbbribri @lizzo *lizzo and frankie muniz at her next event* https://t.co/0E6ZBTDwyB 01:08 AM - 26 Sep 2019 I mean, inspiration can be found in the most unlikely of places. Zora Neale Hustlin' @MarsinCharge Frankie Muniz shot his shot at Lizzo before God and Twitter and I'm out here afraid to ask for what I want. 02:23 AM - 26 Sep 2019 ci @RUlNINGTHESHOW if frankie muniz can shoot his shot to lizzo on the tl in broad daylight u can send that "wyd" dm 06:06 PM - 27 Sep 2019 But also, LOL. Same. sierra elmore @SierraWritesYA frankie muniz is risking it all for lizzo on main and i can't even get a text back 02:11 AM - 28 Sep 2019 Honestly, good for Frankie. Lizzo's power! Blame it on the juice, I guess!