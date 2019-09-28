BuzzFeed
Frankie Muniz Shooting His Shot With Lizzo Needs To Be Applauded

Now taking applications for purse/men hybrids.

Shyla Watson
Shyla Watson
I think at this point we can all agree that both Lizzo, and her twerk skills, are up on legendary.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

I know it. You know it. And Frankie Muniz knows it.

David Livingston / Getty Images

Yep. You read that correctly. THAT Frankie Muniz. Of Big Fat Liar and Malcolm in the Middle fame.

Fox

Here's what happened. Earlier this week, Frankie tweeted this:

Hey @lizzo, lemme be your accessory. I can be a purse... put a chain around me and I'll hold your stuff for you... just sayin.
Frankie Muniz @frankiemuniz

Hey @lizzo, lemme be your accessory. I can be a purse... put a chain around me and I'll hold your stuff for you... just sayin.

"Put a chain around me???" Whew! I need a moment.

youtube.com

In expert form, Lizzo responded with one minor correction: Accessorary*

Accessorary* https://t.co/BwJpKcKIW9
|L I Z Z O| @lizzo

Accessorary* https://t.co/BwJpKcKIW9

For those that don't know, it's a lyric in her song "Tempo." Educate yourselves!

WMG

Days later, Frankie made this fan image from @Strawberry_cherub his new profile picture and I think it really just captures everything perfectly, don't you?

New profile pic of @lizzo and me. Credit to Strawberry_cherub on Instagram.
Frankie Muniz @frankiemuniz

New profile pic of @lizzo and me. Credit to Strawberry_cherub on Instagram.

FWIW, Frankie has actually been engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Paige Price, since 2018.

Now, I don't know what prompted him to tweet this. Maybe he saw this meme, or maybe he was listening to one of Lizzo's songs at the time.

Whatever the case, the internet, being the internet, had reactions.

@frankiemuniz @lizzo Malcolm
annie @freudia_n

@frankiemuniz @lizzo Malcolm

Malcom trynna be in the middle of those thighs https://t.co/gmp0VEeejf
Melancholy Requiem🐝 @DeltaCrowX

Malcom trynna be in the middle of those thighs https://t.co/gmp0VEeejf

this is lizzo and frankie muniz
dream girl @ufogrl

this is lizzo and frankie muniz

Actually, tho.

Frankie Muniz being so publicly horny for Lizzo before most people on the west coast are even awake is a lesson in productivity https://t.co/oDsz0V0WnY
Brittany Van Horne @_brittanyv

Frankie Muniz being so publicly horny for Lizzo before most people on the west coast are even awake is a lesson in productivity https://t.co/oDsz0V0WnY

Frankie Muniz showing up to Lizzo's house
Jon @prasejeebus

Frankie Muniz showing up to Lizzo’s house

@lizzo *lizzo and frankie muniz at her next event* https://t.co/0E6ZBTDwyB
willow smith stan acct @bbbbbribri

@lizzo *lizzo and frankie muniz at her next event* https://t.co/0E6ZBTDwyB

I mean, inspiration can be found in the most unlikely of places.

Frankie Muniz shot his shot at Lizzo before God and Twitter and I'm out here afraid to ask for what I want.
Zora Neale Hustlin’ @MarsinCharge

Frankie Muniz shot his shot at Lizzo before God and Twitter and I’m out here afraid to ask for what I want.

if frankie muniz can shoot his shot to lizzo on the tl in broad daylight u can send that "wyd" dm
ci @RUlNINGTHESHOW

if frankie muniz can shoot his shot to lizzo on the tl in broad daylight u can send that “wyd” dm

But also, LOL. Same.

frankie muniz is risking it all for lizzo on main and i can't even get a text back
sierra elmore @SierraWritesYA

frankie muniz is risking it all for lizzo on main and i can't even get a text back

Honestly, good for Frankie.

Lizzo's power! Blame it on the juice, I guess!

MTV

