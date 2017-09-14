Francia Raisa Said That Her Life Was Changed After Donating A Kidney To Selena Gomez

Earlier today in a moving post, Selena Gomez revealed that — as part of her treatment for lupus — she had to receive a kidney transplant.
She also revealed that it was her dear friend, actor Francia Raisa, who donated her own kidney for the surgery.
Well, in her first statement since Selena's announcement, Francia has spoken out about the incredible gesture in an Instagram post.
Here's what she said:
I am beyond grateful that God would trust me with something that not only saved a life, but changed mine in the process. This was part of our story, and we will share it soon, but what is important now is that this is not the only story.
Similar to Selena's post, she then provided a resource for more people to learn about lupus, before giving her BFF a sweet shout-out:
For more information regarding Lupus, please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org -- Love you sis, so glad we’re on this journey together. ❤️ xx