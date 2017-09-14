 back to top
News Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
Lol WTF OMG Cute Trending
Celebrity

Francia Raisa Said That Her Life Was Changed After Donating A Kidney To Selena Gomez

"I am beyond grateful that God would trust me with something that not only saved a life, but changed mine in the process."

Posted on
Shyla Watson
Shyla Watson
BuzzFeed Staff

Earlier today in a moving post, Selena Gomez revealed that — as part of her treatment for lupus — she had to receive a kidney transplant.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

She also revealed that it was her dear friend, actor Francia Raisa, who donated her own kidney for the surgery.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Well, in her first statement since Selena's announcement, Francia has spoken out about the incredible gesture in an Instagram post.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Here's what she said:

I am beyond grateful that God would trust me with something that not only saved a life, but changed mine in the process. This was part of our story, and we will share it soon, but what is important now is that this is not the only story.

Similar to Selena's post, she then provided a resource for more people to learn about lupus, before giving her BFF a sweet shout-out:

For more information regarding Lupus, please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org -- Love you sis, so glad we’re on this journey together. ❤️ xx

What an amazing, selfless thing to do for someone. If only everyone could have a friend like Francia!

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @franciaraisa

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss