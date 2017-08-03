Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
TVAndMovies

Everything We Know About The "Will And Grace" Reboot So Far

It'll be like the 2006 series finale never happened.

Posted on
Shyla Watson
Shyla Watson
BuzzFeed Staff

If you grew up between 1998-2006 and had good taste in TV, then you were probably one the millions of people obsessed with groundbreaking comedy Will and Grace.

You also probably peed a little from excitement when they reunited last year for a political sketch, and crossed your fingers that — in the age of reboots — the fab four might once again grace your screen.
NBC

You also probably peed a little from excitement when they reunited last year for a political sketch, and crossed your fingers that — in the age of reboots — the fab four might once again grace your screen.

And your wish came true because THEY'RE BACK, honey.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

While it looks like no time has passed, we do know that the reboot will have one major difference:

The show will completely ignore the series finale (which I'm totally ok with because, tbh, it kind of shattered my heart).

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

In a recent interview, series creator Max Mutchnick told Entertainment Weekly:

“When the decision was made to bring the series back, we were like, well, we left them with kids, right?” adds executive producer/creator David Kohan. “And if they have children, then it has to be about them being parents, ‘cause presumably it would be a priority in their lives. And if it wasn’t a priority in their lives, then they’re still parents, they’re just bad parents, right? We frankly did not want to see them being either good parents or bad parents. We wanted them to be Will and Grace.”

Now, the show did end 11 years ago, so you might be like, "What's he talking about? What kids?" Allow me to refresh your memory.

At the series' end, Will and Grace have a huge fight, go years without speaking, live their separate lives with their happy families, reconcile briefly, then casually drift apart for TWO👏 DAMN 👏 DECADES 👏.

NBC
NBC

(Can we just take a moment to appreciate that baby's extreme side-eye?)

Practically a lifetime later, they run into each other when moving their kids (who end up getting married, btw) into the same college.

Honestly, it was so tragic. All I can say about that finale, is good riddance.
NBC

Honestly, it was so tragic. All I can say about that finale, is good riddance.

Here's what else we know: The reboot consists of 12 new episodes and will premiere at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28th on NBC.

We’re all in for all-new episodes of #WillAndGrace, starting Thursday, September 28 at 9/8c on @NBC.
Will &amp; Grace @WillAndGrace

We’re all in for all-new episodes of #WillAndGrace, starting Thursday, September 28 at 9/8c on @NBC.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Ignoring the events of the finale, Jack will go back to being Will and Grace's neighbor and Karen is still living in her mansion.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

The finale showed Jack marry Beverly Leslie (played by Leslie Jordan), who was promptly blown out of the window leaving Jack a very rich widower who shared his millions with Karen. Hopefully, we'll get to see a little bit of Rosario (Shelley Morrison) too!

Speaking of Poodle, "Just Jack" is out, and "Jackting" is in.

I know, I know. I'm going to miss it too. But, at least he's still acting, right? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

I know, I know. I'm going to miss it too. But, at least he's still acting, right?

Harry Connick Jr. will be back in some small capacity.

(Am I the only one that hated his character? Like, he cheated on Grace. And then cheated on his new fiancée with Grace. Idk, tell me in the comments if I'm being crazy. )
NBC

(Am I the only one that hated his character? Like, he cheated on Grace. And then cheated on his new fiancée with Grace. Idk, tell me in the comments if I'm being crazy. )

And, "Snatchtrophy" may or may not become the most used slang of 2017.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @meganomullally

*Actual of footage of me trying to wait until September*

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss