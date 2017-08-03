Everything We Know About The "Will And Grace" Reboot So Far

If you grew up between 1998-2006 and had good taste in TV, then you were probably one the millions of people obsessed with groundbreaking comedy Will and Grace.
And your wish came true because THEY'RE BACK, honey.
The show will completely ignore the series finale (which I'm totally ok with because, tbh, it kind of shattered my heart).
In a recent interview, series creator Max Mutchnick told Entertainment Weekly:
“When the decision was made to bring the series back, we were like, well, we left them with kids, right?” adds executive producer/creator David Kohan. “And if they have children, then it has to be about them being parents, ‘cause presumably it would be a priority in their lives. And if it wasn’t a priority in their lives, then they’re still parents, they’re just bad parents, right? We frankly did not want to see them being either good parents or bad parents. We wanted them to be Will and Grace.”
Now, the show did end 11 years ago, so you might be like, "What's he talking about? What kids?" Allow me to refresh your memory.
At the series' end, Will and Grace have a huge fight, go years without speaking, live their separate lives with their happy families, reconcile briefly, then casually drift apart for TWO👏 DAMN 👏 DECADES 👏.
(Can we just take a moment to appreciate that baby's extreme side-eye?)