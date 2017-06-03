Choose A Character From These TV Love Triangles, And We'll Tell You Why You're Still Single

You got: You have a soft spot for the baddies We get it! That whole "tough on the outside, sensitive, tortured soul on the inside" thing is hot. But, they're also a lot of work. Maybe you think you can change them for the better — but that's harder than it looks. Sooner or later, you'll have to move on. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Sony Pictures

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app

You got: You're fixated on someone It's easy to fantasize about "the one that got away," but sooner or later it's time to move on — might as well be sooner! Set your sights on someone new! You may be surprised. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Paramount Pictures

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app

You got: You're emotionally closed off We know it's not easy, but open yourself up to love! Sure, being guarded can help protect you, but it also blocks you off from what could be. Proceed with caution, but be more generous with your feelings! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Youtube

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app

You got: You're obsessed with perfection So, there's a good chance that you're a little picky. We all have that criteria for our perfect match, but if someone doesn't meet every item on your list, don't shrug them off. Who knows, the one you've been waiting for could be right in front you! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Freeform

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app