1. *mulling it over*
2. *what am I going to do*
3. *how will I ever decide*
4. *reflects carefully*
5. *what if I pick the wrong one?*
6. *but I love them both*
7. *agonizes*
8. *imagines two different futures*
9. *asks the universe for answers*
10. *contemplates*
11. *cries internally*
12. *decides coffee will provide clarity*
13. *broods for days*
14. *ponders*
15. *daydreams*
16. *curses the gods*
17. *heavily weighs options*
Choose A Character From These TV Love Triangles, And We'll Tell You Why You're Still Single
We get it! That whole "tough on the outside, sensitive, tortured soul on the inside" thing is hot. But, they're also a lot of work. Maybe you think you can change them for the better — but that's harder than it looks. Sooner or later, you'll have to move on.
It's easy to fantasize about "the one that got away," but sooner or later it's time to move on — might as well be sooner! Set your sights on someone new! You may be surprised.
We know it's not easy, but open yourself up to love! Sure, being guarded can help protect you, but it also blocks you off from what could be. Proceed with caution, but be more generous with your feelings!
So, there's a good chance that you're a little picky. We all have that criteria for our perfect match, but if someone doesn't meet every item on your list, don't shrug them off. Who knows, the one you've been waiting for could be right in front you!