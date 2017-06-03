Sections

TVAndMovies

Choose A Character From These TV Love Triangles, And We'll Tell You Why You're Still Single

You're the one that I want...right?

Posted on
Shyla Watson
Shyla Watson
BuzzFeed Staff

  1. 1. *mulling it over*

    ABC
  2. 2. *what am I going to do*

    Freeform
  3. 3. *how will I ever decide*

    HBO
  4. 4. *reflects carefully*

    ABC
  5. 5. *what if I pick the wrong one?*

    The CW
  6. 6. *but I love them both*

    HBO
  7. 7. *agonizes*

    FOX
  8. 8. *imagines two different futures*

    The WB
  9. 9. *asks the universe for answers*

    The CW
  10. 10. *contemplates*

    Fox
  11. 11. *cries internally*

    The WB
  12. 12. *decides coffee will provide clarity*

    The WB
  13. 13. *broods for days*

    The CW
  14. 14. *ponders*

    CBS
  15. 15. *daydreams*

    The WB
  16. 16. *curses the gods*

    ABC
  17. 17. *heavily weighs options*

    CBS
Choose A Character From These TV Love Triangles, And We'll Tell You Why You're Still Single

You got: You have a soft spot for the baddies

We get it! That whole "tough on the outside, sensitive, tortured soul on the inside" thing is hot. But, they're also a lot of work. Maybe you think you can change them for the better — but that's harder than it looks. Sooner or later, you'll have to move on.

You have a soft spot for the baddies Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Sony Pictures
You got: You're fixated on someone

It's easy to fantasize about "the one that got away," but sooner or later it's time to move on — might as well be sooner! Set your sights on someone new! You may be surprised.

You're fixated on someone Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Paramount Pictures
You got: You're emotionally closed off

We know it's not easy, but open yourself up to love! Sure, being guarded can help protect you, but it also blocks you off from what could be. Proceed with caution, but be more generous with your feelings!

You're emotionally closed off Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Youtube
You got: You're obsessed with perfection

So, there's a good chance that you're a little picky. We all have that criteria for our perfect match, but if someone doesn't meet every item on your list, don't shrug them off. Who knows, the one you've been waiting for could be right in front you!

You're obsessed with perfection Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Freeform
Connect With TVAndMovies