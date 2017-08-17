A Trailer For Season 2 Of "Riverdale" Just Dropped And It's Juicy AF

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy 🚨ALERT🚨 A new promo for Season 2 of Riverdale just dropped. Here it is in all of its glory: Riverdale @CW_Riverdale Are you ready? New episodes of #Riverdale premiere Wednesday, October 11 at 8/7c only on The CW. 07:00 PM - 17 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Ok, now that you've watched it seven or eight times, let's dissect (Warning: there will be spoilers): 1. Someone (most likely a sheriff because of the hat) says that he has "some tragic news to share." Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link The CW Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin This most likely has something to do with Archie's dad being shot and if it's bad news, we may be seeing the end of Fred Andrews aka Luke Perry. HOWEVER, this could be a trailer trick and the "bad news" is actually from later on in the season. But, seeing as how they just started filming pretty recently, this seems unlikely. 2. Archie has a gun, which (given how he is with a guitar) is NOT GOOD. Ashley @HaIfAHart Archie: *Pulls out a gun* Riverdale Fandom: 07:39 PM - 17 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Archie can be overheard saying, "What if he comes back?" Maybe the "he" that he's referring to is the masked man with a gun, who could be a Serpent, the man who shot his father, or both, tbh. Also, does he have the gun to protect himself, or is he going on some kind of deadly rampage against the person who shot his father? IDK, guys, I.D.K. 3. Then there's that steamy AF shower scene with Veronica and what looks to be Archie. ~Kirsty~ @Kjscamilaxo THAT #VARCHIE SHOWER SCENE IS GONNA BE THE DEATH OF ME OMG GUYS I'M GONNA CRY OF HAPPINESS Thu Aug 17 16:31:29 UTC+0000 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite And, #Varchie fans are READY for the ship to start sailing. Xander Zea @XanderZea Me enjoying all the Varchie content in the #Riverdale promo while Bughead and Barchie fans are petty haters: 04:26 PM - 17 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite riverdalecooper @RiverdaleBunchy *sees Veronica going into the shower still wearing her necklace* 04:56 PM - 17 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 4. The series creator, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, has also been dropping little nuggets about the new season via Twitter. RobertoAguirreSacasa @WriterRAS A new love-triangle in #Riverdale? Welcome to town, Nick St. Clair! Fri Aug 11 14:38:33 UTC+0000 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Graham Phillips will be playing Veronica's ex-boyfriend, Nick St. Clair, who visits Riverdale (aka follows her like a stalker) and stirs up trouble. 5. And there is someone/something called the Sugar Man and IDK what it is, but I'll pass, thanks. @WriterRAS Lock your doors, #Riverdale, the Sugar Man is coming… Wed Aug 16 00:37:43 UTC+0000 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite My thought process: Sugar ---> sweet ---> maple syrup ---> evil bogey man/zombie Jason. Riverdale fans right now, probably: Carol @cxrolb @CW_Riverdale Thu Aug 17 19:21:28 UTC+0000 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Promoted by News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now! View Comments