 go to content
News Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
Lol WTF OMG Cute Trending
TVAndMovies

A Trailer For Season 2 Of "Riverdale" Just Dropped And It's Juicy AF

Extremely steamy.

Posted on
Shyla Watson
Shyla Watson
BuzzFeed Staff

🚨ALERT🚨 A new promo for Season 2 of Riverdale just dropped. Here it is in all of its glory:

Are you ready? New episodes of #Riverdale premiere Wednesday, October 11 at 8/7c only on The CW.
Riverdale @CW_Riverdale

Are you ready? New episodes of #Riverdale premiere Wednesday, October 11 at 8/7c only on The CW.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Ok, now that you've watched it seven or eight times, let's dissect (Warning: there will be spoilers):

1. Someone (most likely a sheriff because of the hat) says that he has "some tragic news to share."

This most likely has something to do with Archie's dad being shot and if it's bad news, we may be seeing the end of Fred Andrews aka Luke Perry. HOWEVER, this could be a trailer trick and the "bad news" is actually from later on in the season. But, seeing as how they just started filming pretty recently, this seems unlikely. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
The CW

This most likely has something to do with Archie's dad being shot and if it's bad news, we may be seeing the end of Fred Andrews aka Luke Perry. HOWEVER, this could be a trailer trick and the "bad news" is actually from later on in the season. But, seeing as how they just started filming pretty recently, this seems unlikely.

2. Archie has a gun, which (given how he is with a guitar) is NOT GOOD.

Archie: *Pulls out a gun* Riverdale Fandom:
Ashley @HaIfAHart

Archie: *Pulls out a gun* Riverdale Fandom:

Reply Retweet Favorite

Archie can be overheard saying, "What if he comes back?" Maybe the "he" that he's referring to is the masked man with a gun, who could be a Serpent, the man who shot his father, or both, tbh. Also, does he have the gun to protect himself, or is he going on some kind of deadly rampage against the person who shot his father? IDK, guys, I.D.K.

3. Then there's that steamy AF shower scene with Veronica and what looks to be Archie.

THAT #VARCHIE SHOWER SCENE IS GONNA BE THE DEATH OF ME OMG GUYS I'M GONNA CRY OF HAPPINESS
~Kirsty~ @Kjscamilaxo

THAT #VARCHIE SHOWER SCENE IS GONNA BE THE DEATH OF ME OMG GUYS I'M GONNA CRY OF HAPPINESS

Reply Retweet Favorite

And, #Varchie fans are READY for the ship to start sailing.

Me enjoying all the Varchie content in the #Riverdale promo while Bughead and Barchie fans are petty haters:
Xander Zea @XanderZea

Me enjoying all the Varchie content in the #Riverdale promo while Bughead and Barchie fans are petty haters:

Reply Retweet Favorite
*sees Veronica going into the shower still wearing her necklace*
riverdalecooper @RiverdaleBunchy

*sees Veronica going into the shower still wearing her necklace*

Reply Retweet Favorite

4. The series creator, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, has also been dropping little nuggets about the new season via Twitter.

A new love-triangle in #Riverdale? Welcome to town, Nick St. Clair!
RobertoAguirreSacasa @WriterRAS

A new love-triangle in #Riverdale? Welcome to town, Nick St. Clair!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Graham Phillips will be playing Veronica's ex-boyfriend, Nick St. Clair, who visits Riverdale (aka follows her like a stalker) and stirs up trouble.

5. And there is someone/something called the Sugar Man and IDK what it is, but I'll pass, thanks.

Lock your doors, #Riverdale, the Sugar Man is coming…
@WriterRAS

Lock your doors, #Riverdale, the Sugar Man is coming…

Reply Retweet Favorite

My thought process: Sugar ---> sweet ---> maple syrup ---> evil bogey man/zombie Jason.

Riverdale fans right now, probably:

@CW_Riverdale
Carol @cxrolb

@CW_Riverdale

Reply Retweet Favorite

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss