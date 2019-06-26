This Is The Instagram Account You Definitely Shouldn't Be Following If You're Hungry

So, @noodleworship is an Instagram account I've been following for a while...
And yes, you guessed it: all of their posts consist of nothing but mouthwatering noodle shots like this...
And this...
And unnnnnnf, this:
Just TRY to look at this one of wonton noodle soup and NOT be hungry:
Or try to keep yourself from becoming mesmerized by this gleaming yakisoba dish:
Fact: putting a dumpling on top of pasta just makes it EVEN BETTER.
There's all kinds of noodles on the account. Here are some kimchi jjigae noodles:
And here's some extremely delicious-looking Pad Thai:
Just LOOK at this pho broth. Ugh. It's beautiful!
Meanwhile, this seafood linguini is the stuff of my actual dreams:
But my personal favorite? These hand-pulled noodles. Just...pure perfection:
ICYWW, the @noodleworship account has more than 350,000 followers, and it's run by Taste This Next, a social marketing company focused on food.
Basically, it's the perfect Instagram account to make you hungry immediately. It doesn't matter if you ate lunch two seconds ago — one look at a post like this, and you'll be a goner.
This post was translated from Japanese.