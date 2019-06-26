Food

This Is The Instagram Account You Definitely Shouldn't Be Following If You're Hungry

It's downright sensual!

Posted on
Shunsuke Mori
Shunsuke Mori
森 駿介 BuzzFeed Staff, Japan

So, @noodleworship is an Instagram account I've been following for a while...

And yes, you guessed it: all of their posts consist of nothing but mouthwatering noodle shots like this...

And this...

And unnnnnnf, this:

Just TRY to look at this one of wonton noodle soup and NOT be hungry:

Or try to keep yourself from becoming mesmerized by this gleaming yakisoba dish:

Fact: putting a dumpling on top of pasta just makes it EVEN BETTER.

There's all kinds of noodles on the account. Here are some kimchi jjigae noodles:

And here's some extremely delicious-looking Pad Thai:

Just LOOK at this pho broth. Ugh. It's beautiful!

Meanwhile, this seafood linguini is the stuff of my actual dreams:

But my personal favorite? These hand-pulled noodles. Just...pure perfection:

ICYWW, the @noodleworship account has more than 350,000 followers, and it's run by Taste This Next, a social marketing company focused on food.

Basically, it's the perfect Instagram account to make you hungry immediately. It doesn't matter if you ate lunch two seconds ago — one look at a post like this, and you'll be a goner.

This post was translated from Japanese.

