    "I Thought I Was So Cute, Ugh" — Millennials Are Sharing The "Dumbest" Fads And Trends They Followed Back In The Day

    "Two polos…with both collars popped. I’m ashamed."

    Whether we like it or not, trends and fads are part of our culture. And while some may stand the test of time, there are plenty of others we look back on today and absolutely cringe at the fact that we once thought they were cool.

    If you happen to be a millennial who grew up in the '90s and early 2000s, then you already know these decades were a TIME for memorable fads and trends. So, when Reddit user u/Mistah_K88 asked fellow millennials, "What's the dumbest fad you participated in," they did not disappoint:

    1. "Sweat bands on the wrist, the chain wallet, and safety pins everywhere."

    Person in jeans with a chain attached to the belt loop, hands at waist, close-up of lower torso
    Jupiterimages / Getty Images

    u/TWEAK61

    2. "I know the young kids have hated on millennials for their skinny jeans, but you should have SEEN how baggy the pants were in the late '90s/early 2000s."

    Five models in various poses wearing oversized jeans with different graphic designs
    u/Nudge123 / Via reddit.com

    u/BackThatThangUp

    3. "Frosted tips. Those bowling shirts with flames on them. There was a time when I was, for all intents and purposes, Guy Fieri."

    Guy Fieri tasting food while cooking, wearing a red tank top, with sunglasses and jewelry
    Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images

    Gibson_was_Right

    4. "Two polos…with both collars popped. I’m ashamed."

    Closeup of Josh Charles with two polos on and the collars popped
    Netflix

    u/bulitproofwest

    5. "Jeans so long, the bottoms were just tatters. It was a weird matter of pride how destroyed your pants were."

    Person wearing wide-leg denim jeans walking on a street
    u/jeffmartin48 / Via reddit.com

    u/arcanepsyche

    "And god forbid it was slightly damp outside. You were soaked up to your knees."

    u/ButImNot_Bitter_

    6. "The trucker hats that Ashton Kutcher made famous."

    Closeup of Ashton Kutcher
    L. Cohen / WireImage

    u/CherishAlways

    7. "Whale tail: where your thong was visible above the waistband of your low-rise jeans."

    Person in a strapless top and jeans carrying a large bag, glancing back with a smile
    David Klein / Getty Images

    u/ButImNot_Bitter_

    8. "Jeans under dresses. 😩"

    Anne Hathaway in a pink floral dress over jeans at the &quot;Ella Enchanted&quot; premiere
    Evan Agostini / Getty Images

    u/PhoenixDowntown

    9. "tYpiNg lyke DiS. What was I thinking? Thank goodness there’s no records of my communications from high school."

    Instant messenger window with a text saying, &quot;BRB dyed my hair black. Mom so mad lol.&quot;
    Nicky Rojo / Via giphy.com

    u/SlimShadowBoo

    10. "The body glitter fad."

    Glittery bottle with angel wing attachments and labeled &quot;Snow angel&quot; with a cartoon figure
    u/coffeeblossom / Via reddit.com

    u/Eis_ber

    11. "Did anyone else’s school go through a phase where they snorted the sugar from Pixy Stix?"

    Assorted Pixy Stix candy straws scattered on a white surface
    u/SlamDunkCactus / Via reddit.com

    u/Bloodthirsty_Kirby

    12. "Lace-up low-rise pants. There is a picture of 16-year-old me wearing jeans with an orange lace-up fly that I modified myself, and it is terrible. I thought I was so cute, ugh."

    Pamela Anderson smiling in a casual tank top and jeans with a jacket in hand
    Jean-paul Aussenard / WireImage

    u/Cross_Stitch_Witch

    13. "Gaucho pants and those wide circle belts."

    Woman in a strapless top and wide-leg pants at a promotional event holding a tote bag
    Alison Buck / WireImage for Kari Feinstein PR

    u/Upset-Love-6346

    14. "I planked at the summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro in 2011 when it was cool. Unfortunately, it's the only photo of me at the summit."

    Closeup of a woman planking
    NBC

    u/CobaltBlue389

    15. "Posting dumb sh*t like 'rawr I'm a dinosaur xD' or 'LOL I'm so random...cheese,' making and wearing/using duct tape accessories like wallets, purses, bracelets, earrings, etc."

    Woman in pink top makes claw gesture, speech bubble says &quot;Rawr&quot;
    Rosanna Pansino

    u/littledipper16

    16. "I bought a Shake Weight. LOL."

    Man in casual workout gear lifts dumbbells indoors; focused expression as he exercises
    Netflix

    LabExpensive4764

    17. "The long sleeve shirt under the short sleeve shirt look."

    Closeup of Rachel in &quot;Friends&quot;
    NBC

    u/Majestic_Ideal_2478

    18. "Popping out the lenses on 3D glasses from the movie theater as nerd glasses, mustaches everywhere, the fake 'swag' era, and silly bands!"

    Woman posing with a playful mustache gesture in a cafe setting
    Pixelfit / Getty Images

    u/alondra2027

    19. "Posting albums with hundreds of photos on Facebook. Here's every millisecond of the past weekend, everyone! Enjoy!"

    do gen z know we used to upload 90 photos to a facebook album after every single night out? they’d be so mortified for us.

    — 🌲dam 🇵🇸 (@adambyrne_) September 10, 2020
    Twitter: @adambyrne_
    u/little_canuck

    Responses have been edited for length/clarity.