In 2023, landlords across the country yet again made life hell for tenants everywhere. Here are 23 screenshots of the absolute worst landlord tactics of the year, guaranteed to make you cry as you fill out your next rent check:
1.This landlord who tried to pull some shady sh*t and got put in their place:
2.This landlord who decided to have a sex party (totally fine, nothing wrong with that!) in their tenant's backyard (not fine, do not do that):
3.This landlord who straight up took away their tenant's front door:
4.This landlord who tried to control how much tenants use water:
5.This landlord who tried to charge a tenant for a door handle that broke off in his hand:
6.This landlord who "fixed" the ceiling after a shower leak:
7.This landlord who decided to evict their tenant to "move his parents in" and then tried to raise the rent for the final two months the tenant was living there:
8.This landlord who thought saying "I'm broke" over and over would suddenly make it the tenant's problem:
9.This landlord who made a tenant get a whole part-time job for only $85 off their rent:
10.These landlords who commiserated over the fact that no one can afford to pay their exorbitant rent:
11.This landlord who gave their tenant a measly $55 of their $900 deposit back (even though they left no mess and took amazing care of the apartment when they lived there):
12.This landlord who Airbnb'd their tenant's apartment while they were on vacation:
13.This landlord who I'm convinced doesn't really want to fix the dryer:
14.This landlord who took away the dumpster with zero notice:
15.This landlord who required tenants to pay rent with software that charges a $51.25 "convenience fee."
16.This landlord who really didn't seem that concerned about their tenant freezing to death in the night:
17.This landlord who threatened to evict a tenant because they cooked with garlic:
18.This landlord who really thought no one would be able to guess the code:
19.This landlord who freaked out and threatened to raise the rent because their tenant...used the AC:
20.This landlord who sent these *very mature* notices to their tenants:
21.This landlord who actually debated providing fire extinguishers:
22.This landlord who tried to bribe and threaten a former tenant after they left a negative review:
23.This landlord who required tenants to pay their bills AND the landlord's bills: