5. "I had just transferred to a new university, and I met up with a bunch of other transfers. One of the guys seemed pretty nice, and we started talking. We hung out ONCE together (nobody said the word 'date' at any time) without the rest of the group, and I decided I just wanted to be friends with him because there was no spark. At the time, I had an online journal where I recounted my college journey (it was the early 2000s). I wrote that I met a guy but only wanted to be friends with him. Somehow, he found my journal, read that entry, deduced it was about him, and went OFF on me."

"He called me, but I didn’t pick up, so he started sending long, angry messages on AOL Messenger about how I led him on, etc. etc. I didn’t respond to any of them and deleted him from my phone. The next day, he sent me more long messages about how I should give him a second chance because he’s a nice guy, has a bad relationship with his dad, etc. etc. After I said no thank you, he sent more long rant-y messages until I blocked him. Thankfully, it was a big campus, and I met other friends besides the transfer student group, but I still saw him occasionally, and he would GLARE at me."



—leahk40ca7fc83

