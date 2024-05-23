At about 10:23 a.m., we were still waiting in line when a SAH employee made the announcement that the POS system was down, so they were only letting one to two people in at a time. Before this moment, we did not know what a "POS System" was, but we were pretty sure it didn't intentionally stand for "Piece of Shit System." At that moment, though, we knew it would be a LONG wait to get our sandwiches. LOL at us telling our coworkers we would be back by noon. Oh, how naive. But!! About 20 minutes after the announcement of the POS system failure, Katie and Ariana came out and started taking pictures and chatting with everyone in line. We were awestruck, and the energy completely shifted. Everyone (including us) got very nervous and started prepping for their selfies. In fact, a woman next to us literally cried upon meeting them. We're not here to judge! Any Bravo fan understands just how much this show can mean to people.