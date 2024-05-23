We Went To The Grand Opening Of Katie And Ariana's Sandwich Shop From "Vanderpump Rules," And It's True...There Really Is Something About Her

We waited in line for nearly three hours; honestly, we wouldn't do that for anyone else.

by
Shelby Heinrich
by Shelby Heinrich

BuzzFeed Staff

,
Lara Parker
by Lara Parker

BuzzFeed Staff

Hi, folks! The time has finally come. The long-awaited opening of the sandwich shop — aptly named Something About Her — from iconic Vanderpump Rules duo Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix officially opened its doors this week on Wednesday, May 22.

Two women, Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix, are smiling in their sandwich shop shop. Katie is wearing a long floral dress, and Ariana is wearing a colorful floral sundress
Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

When we say long-awaited, we really mean it. After announcing their plans to embark on opening a sandwich shop during Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, fans have waited over a year to see the store finally open its doors. In fact, many have been waiting over two years, if you remember the idea percolating in Season 9. It should come as no surprise to those of you who have followed along for our other reviews of Vanderpump-adjacent food establishments that we were in line by 9:35 a.m. for this important day in history, and we're now here to tell you all about it.


While we have you, check out our other reviews (if you dare!).

— Here's our review of Jax's Studio City

— Here's our review of SUR 

— And...here's our review of Schwartz and Sandy's

Something About Her (located just down the street from SUR at 640 N. Robertson Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90046) opened at 10 a.m., according to Google, but we got in line by 9:35 a.m., and the line by that time was already pretty long.

People standing outside called &quot;Something About Her.&quot; Some are talking and others are looking at their phones
Shelby Heinrich

In fact, by the time we got there, the line had already wrapped around the corner and into the alley! We weren't SUPER far back but still very happy we arrived early. And it felt like with every passing second, more and more people showed up.

A group of people standing in line outdoors between two buildings.
Lara Parker

But overall, the line was kind of a vibe. When we first got there, the speakers were playing some classic VPR tunes ("Raise Your Glass" by Dena Deadly, "What I Like" by Scheana Marie, all the hits), and you could tell that everyone was super excited about the opening, and were clearly fans of the show. And everyone was SO nice. We even made friends with the people in front of us and chatted with them the entire time (shoutout to Ryan and Alex if you're reading this!!! We love you and will never forget you!!!!). Nothing like waiting 3+ hours in line for sandwiches made by reality stars to really bond a group of people.

At about 10:23 a.m., we were still waiting in line when a SAH employee made the announcement that the POS system was down, so they were only letting one to two people in at a time. Before this moment, we did not know what a "POS System" was, but we were pretty sure it didn't intentionally stand for "Piece of Shit System." At that moment, though, we knew it would be a LONG wait to get our sandwiches. LOL at us telling our coworkers we would be back by noon. Oh, how naive. But!! About 20 minutes after the announcement of the POS system failure, Katie and Ariana came out and started taking pictures and chatting with everyone in line. We were awestruck, and the energy completely shifted. Everyone (including us) got very nervous and started prepping for their selfies. In fact, a woman next to us literally cried upon meeting them. We're not here to judge! Any Bravo fan understands just how much this show can mean to people.

People wait in line with excitement outside a venue, engaging in conversation and taking photos with Katie and Ariana
Lara Parker

Also, not to brag, but we did make it into Katie's Instagram story looking sufficiently awkward (and honestly with no idea how much longer we would be standing there in that line).

An Instagram story screenshot showing line of people waiting outside a building for the grand opening of &quot;Something About Her&quot; in West Hollywood, California. Text congratulates Ariana Madix
Katie Maloney

And here's the selfie we got with Katie and Ariana! Clearly, we paled in comparison because they both looked radiant, but we were excited nonetheless!!!

Shelby and Lara smiling on either side of Katie and Ariana
Lara Parker

Also, Katie and Ariana made a point to chat and get a picture with every person in line who wanted one. They were seriously so patient and gracious. Which, like, fair, since we all waited for literal hours. But honestly, we love to see it!!!

We weren't kidding about the line. It took about 2.5 hours for us to get toward the front of the line enough to have an actual view of the storefront. RIP to the outdoor seating they had that one time.

People standing outside a shop with a striped awning and a sign reading &quot;Something About Her.&quot;
Shelby Heinrich

As we waited, multiple paparazzi drove by, trying to get a shot of Katie, Ariana, and the grand opening. It made sense but was wild nonetheless. We waved and felt important from our place in line.

A shot of a man taking paparazzi photos from his car
Lara Parker

The line did move every so often, but honestly, as close as we felt, we were still so far...

People are standing in line outside a store with a yellow-striped awning, waiting to enter. Some are chatting, while others are focused on their phones
Lara Parker

However, we did not wait over a year to try these sandwiches to give up that easily, so we continued to wait. Ariana and Katie came out occasionally to apologize to people in line. SAH employees were also handing out water. And before we knew it (as mentioned, approximately 2.5 hours after arriving in said line), we were next up! Ariana and Katie stood just inside the door. Ariana was greeting people, and Katie was as well, but they were also bussing tables. Katie took our trays when we finished eating, and Ariana cleaned the table next to ours with a washcloth.

A person wearing a long, flowing garment stands inside the entrance of a building with the address 640. The entrance has a partially open door with &quot;EXIT&quot; on it
Lara Parker

Here's what you see immediately upon entering Something About Her! Note: We did our best to take photos *without* people in them, but the space was much smaller than expected, and it was genuinely impossible to avoid people in photos, given the crowd for opening day. It's a very cute space that we estimate would comfortably fit 15–20 people max. We were both surprised by how much smaller it seemed IRL than on TV, but after all, it is a sandwich cafe and not a sit-down restaurant serving dinner, so in theory, the smaller size makes sense. However, the size did not account for the sheer popularity of these two women and their sandwiches, which we love for them if we're being honest.

People seated at tables in a cozy cafe, some using phones. A person stands behind the counter taking orders in the background
Lara Parker

There was cute artwork on the wall featuring the two of them. Honestly, the vibe was a little different than we expected, but we found it to be very aesthetic and cute!

Framed drawing of two children sitting is displayed on a wall in a bakery, with pastries and a bottle of wine on a counter below
Lara Parker

We were asked if we wanted to dine in or take out at the door. Although we did feel enormous guilt knowing how many people were in line behind us, we chose to dine in but told ourselves we would eat quickly. Okay, yes, we felt bad, but not that bad, obviously. We needed to see the SAH tray setup! Sorry!!

A cozy cafe corner with a white marble table, cushioned bench seating, decorative pillows, and large windows showing people standing outside
Lara Parker

To the right of the register where you place your order there was also a cute little merch setup. We both bought merch...and we can't lie and say it wasn't heavily influenced by the fact that Katie's mom, Teri Maloney, was manning the merch setup and we were dying to speak to her LOL. She was so nice, and even told us what her favorite sandwich was (she loves "The Kerry" which is SAH's vegan tuna sandwich, made with chickpeas, and "The Meg"!).

Boutique shop with shelves of folded clothes and a central wicker basket. Two people are visible in the mirror reflection, browsing the store. Sign reads &quot;Something About Her.&quot;
Lara Parker

We each bought a T-shirt and a hat. The T-shirts cost $35, and the hat was $29.99. We actually thought we misheard Ms. Mom Maloney when she said the hat was $30, but we did not. Did that stop us from buying it? Well, you already know the answer.

And here's the behind-the-counter setup. As you can see, they sell Loverboy which feels incredibly generous to Kyle and Amanda from Bravo's Summer House. They also sell Cameron Diaz's wine line (Avaline) and Olipop, Better Booch Kombucha, glass bottled water, and boxed water. No plastic bottles were in sight!

A small café counter with shelves displaying snacks, drinks, and wine bottles. A cash register and small order number holders are on the counter
Lara Parker

Once we got up to the counter, we swiped a menu. We had overheard other people ask for a menu at the door while waiting before we got inside, and they were told they were out of menus so we weren't sure if we would be able to finagle our way into taking pictures of one, but we knew we couldn't leave this damn sandwich shop without doing so, for you guys.

Menu from &quot;Something About Her&quot; in Los Angeles. It includes restaurant hours: Wednesday-Sunday, 12-5 PM, located at 640 N Robertson Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
Lara Parker

As you can see, the sandwiches range in price but are between $14–$17. We ordered "The Diane," "The Drew," and "The Viola."

Restaurant menu titled &quot;Sandwiches&quot; lists options like The Dinnie, The Kerry, The Dom, The Dave, The Kate with descriptions of ingredients and prices
Lara Parker

Here's the second page of the menu which features the third sandwich we tried, "The Viola." As you can see, they also offer sides (chips) and assorted sweet treats.

A menu with listed items: The Cameron, The Viola, The Nancy, The Meg, Peanut Butter &amp;amp; Jelly, Grilled Cheese, and assorted treats
Lara Parker

Now, for the sandwiches...

"The Diane" costs $16 and consists of an Artisan baguette, Sicilian-style tuna salad with olive oil, sunflower microgreens, marinated fennel, preserved lemon, and fresh dill.

A freshly made baguette sandwich with greens and a pickle slice on a tray. Grapes and a carton of matcha are also visible. The sandwich has a toothpick with a &quot;hello&quot; sign
Lara Parker

As for a rating, we give this sandwich a 6/10. This was our least favorite sandwich, but we still ate half of it there and finished the rest when we got home. It was our least favorite because the bread was tougher and chewier than we preferred, and the tuna salad lacked the type of tuna flavor we usually go for in a tuna sammy. We would skip ordering this one again and try other sandwiches on the menu or go for "The Drew" or "The Viola"!

"The Drew" costs $14 and consists of an Artisan baguette, whipped chive-infused goat cheese, mango jalapeño jam, shaved pink lady apples, cucumber olive oil, rich balsamic glaze, arugula, fresh mint, salt, and pepper. You could also add prosciutto for an extra $4, which we did not do!

A sandwich on a tray with a pickle spear and a side of grapes at a restaurant
Lara Parker

As for a rating, we give this sandwich an 8.5/10, with points only being lost because the bread was tougher than we preferred. But if you like tougher bread, don't listen to us! The toppings on the sandwich were perfect, though. Like, actually.

And "The Viola" costs $17 with turkey, $14 without. We got it with the turkey. This sandwich consists of grilled golden sourdough bread, smoked turkey, chipotle mayo, roasted red pepper, homemade balsamic onion marmalade, smoked gouda, shaved cucumber, and red onion.

Three trays of deli sandwiches with pickles and grapes alongside boxed water and a bottled green drink on a table
Lara Parker

As for a rating, we give this one a solid 9/10, with points only being lost because it was thinner than we had hoped for the price point of $17. But would we order this again? You bet your ass we would.

Regarding the sandwiches, we did not expect to like "The Viola" the best, but we did! We think the grilled sourdough bread is what did it, as the baguette for the other two ("The Diane" and "The Drew") was much tougher and chewier than we expected, as mentioned. But the whipped chive-infused goat cheese + apples on "The Drew" was so good. If we could have put the toppings from "The Drew" onto the bread of "The Viola," we would have been in heaven. 

And here's a shot of the assorted sweet treats! We opted for a chocolate walnut cookie, which we INHALED immediately after being in line for nearly three hours and realizing just how hungry we were. It was chewy and delicious, in case you were wondering.

Lara Parker

And here's the drink menu! We got two boxed waters and one Better Booch Kombucha. They sell alcoholic beverages, but we weren't in the mood, even though buying a can of Loverboy was tempting since we are both fans of Summer House on Bravo.

Menu featuring a variety of drinks including beer, cider, non-alcoholic options, and house-made kombucha, with several selections listed for each category
Lara Parker

All in all, we spent $84.69 on three sandwiches, one cookie, two boxed waters, and one Better Booch Kombucha, plus tip! If this sounds expensive, that's because it is. But as two people who live in Los Angeles, these prices did not startle us, as it's kind of the norm around here...

The menu also featured this cute note from Ariana and Katie, BTW. It's just another reminder that most people here probably aren't here just for sandwiches...they are here to support these two women who they've watched on their TVs since 2013.

A letter by Katie and Ariana, Co-founders of Something About Her, thanking supporters, discussing their brand&#x27;s philosophy, and expressing excitement about their culinary endeavors
Lara Parker

If we sound biased, it's because we are. We have both been fans of Vanderpump Rules since its inception and have always considered Katie and Ariana our favorites from the show. They could sell us cardboard boxes for $37, and we would probably still show up and support. And, judging by the lines today, we don't think we're alone in that. Ultimately, we don't think people go to SUR for food. You go for the experience of being in a place you have watched through your TV for years to see the people you have developed parasocial relationships with. The fact that the sandwiches were edible and pretty tasty to boot is a great bonus to an activity we would have done regardless.

Two women smile in a framed photo with the text &quot;Something About Her Los Angeles&quot; in front of a glass case with pastries
Lara Parker

And although the whole "bringing in a few people at a time" thing really slowed the line, it made for a very nice dining experience once we were in there. The service was pretty speedy, considering that these SAH employees were fighting for their lives against hundreds of rabid Bravo fans, and they even brought the food to our table. Here's a pic of our 3 sandwiches in all their SAH glory, complete with serving trays, pickles, grapes, and Something About Her branded paper. We personally thought the grapes were a nice added touch.

Three sandwiches on trays, each with a pickle and grapes. A container of Boxed Water and a can of drink are on the side
Lara Parker

Also, they gave us really big napkins. IDK, we just think this is an important detail because there's nothing worse than a flimsy ass little napkin that barely wipes the mustard off your fingers.

A woman in casual attire and a white cap holds up a napkin while sitting at a table with food. In the background, a man and a child are seated
Lara Parker

As we said, we tried to eat quickly (and we mostly did — around 25 minutes total), but once we sat down, it was kind of hard not to linger. From the decor to Katie, Ariana, and Teri Maloney's welcoming, staying for hours would have been easy! But eventually, we knew that it was time to take the final bites of our sandos, get a to-go box, and bid Something About Her adieu — at least for now.

Hand holding a half-eaten sandwich above a tray with grapes, a pickle, and a panini at a table with someone holding a phone and a bag in the background
Shelby Heinrich

When we thanked Katie and Ariana as we were leaving, they mentioned being concerned that they wouldn't be able to serve everyone who was still waiting because SAH closes at 4 p.m. And when we stepped outside, we definitely understood why. There were still at least 100 people in line, probably more. It wrapped down and back out of the alley we waited in and down the street. It is truly a testament to the power of Bravo, VPR, Katie, Ariana, and, of course, sandwiches.

People gather outside Something About Her sandwich shop on the sidewalk in West Hollywood.
Lara Parker

Would we go back to Something About Her again? Of course!!! If anything just for "The Viola" sandwich, the vibes, and the opportunity to enjoy yet another VPR-adjacent establishment. Even though we waited literal hours, this might be one of our favorite reviews so far. It's clear that Katie and Ariana went above and beyond to offer patrons and fans the very best experience, and for that, we have no choice but to stan. There really is "Something About Her"...

Until next time!

Would you pay $17 for a Katie and Ariana sandwich? Let us know in the comments!

You can watch new and old episodes of Vanderpump Rules on Peacock!