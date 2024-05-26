My affinity for black clothing doesn't just come from the fact that it's a reliable wardrobe staple. It's also because, in the last few years, I feel like I've completely lost touch with my personal style. Months and months spent in sweatpants during the pandemic— paired with me entering my 30's this year — left me with absolutely zero idea how I want to present myself, and what colors look even good on me in the first place. This confusion has led to me constantly reaching for an all-black ensemble, aka my comfort zone. And as a result, my confidence has really suffered. I wanted to branch out so badly, but didn't know where to start!