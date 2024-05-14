Just 27 Photos Of Dogs Behaving Like Adorable Little Freaks

Animals·Posted 9 hours agoJust 27 Photos Of Dogs Behaving Like Adorable Little FreaksLife is RUFF, but looking at these adorable puppers sure isn't!!!by Shelby HeinrichBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail We asked members of the BuzzFeed Community to share the moments they caught their dogs being adorable little weirdos. Here's just a snippet of the hundreds of cute pics they submitted: 1. Olly buzzfeed.com "Olly forgot how to be a dog." —abbyschalupa 2. Kelly Barkson buzzfeed.com "Never looked better." —buttercupbailey 3. Rome buzzfeed.com "This is Rome, running full speed through our yard during a photoshoot. I promise he’s actually quite a handsome boy when he’s not moving at the speed of light. 😂" —mackirumak 4. Rosie buzzfeed.com "Rosie putting out the vibes." —bohemefemme 5. Montgomery buzzfeed.com —bohemefemme 6. Harry Potter buzzfeed.com "This is the face he gave Voldemort after defeating him." —iluvmusicals3 7. Blueberry buzzfeed.com "Frisbee drunk Blueberry." —brigittel3 8. Poppy Kinley Mourning —Kinley Mourning 9. Peanut buzzfeed.com —christinakeenan29 10. Wilson Tessa Rose —Tessa Rose 11. June Dan Moore —Dan Moore 12. Brody NPW —NPW 13. Priscilla Jackie Daniels —Jackie Daniels 14. Leia KatMcD —KatMcD 15. Max Young Family —Young Family 16. Riley Laura M. —Laura M. 17. The late Mr. Hans Han's dad —Han's dad 18. Soba Sara Tse —Sara Tse 19. Oakley L. Miskiel —L. Miskiel 20. Sadie buzzfeed.com "My friend sneezed and their glasses fell onto Sadie’s little face, and it didn’t faze the old gal." —stephaniev23 21. Sonja buzzfeed.com —izzydracula666 22. Hux buzzfeed.com —staceypopule 23. Romeo buzzfeed.com —homeypunk39 24. Trout buzzfeed.com "Trout biffed it chasing his sister...and this incredible photo was captured. He was definitely sore in the morning. 😂" —madelinewright1998 25. Bruno buzzfeed.com —tr1s 26. Karma buzzfeed.com —leala0720 27. And finally, Odysseus (aka Odie) buzzfeed.com —genericjill Do you have a picture of your dog in goblin mode? Drop it in the comments (along with their name) for a chance to have your story featured in a BuzzFeed Community post!