Just 27 Photos Of Dogs Behaving Like Adorable Little Freaks

    We asked members of the BuzzFeed Community to share the moments they caught their dogs being adorable little weirdos. Here's just a snippet of the hundreds of cute pics they submitted:

    1. Olly

    Closeup of a dog
    "Olly forgot how to be a dog." —abbyschalupa

    2. Kelly Barkson

    Belgian Malinois dog lying down, looking at camera with mouth open and tongue out, appearing happy
    "Never looked better." —buttercupbailey

    3. Rome

    Photo of a happy dog running on grass with trees in the background
    "This is Rome, running full speed through our yard during a photoshoot. I promise he’s actually quite a handsome boy when he’s not moving at the speed of light. 😂" —mackirumak

    4. Rosie

    White dog with black spots sitting on a couch looking at the camera
    "Rosie putting out the vibes." —bohemefemme

    5. Montgomery

    A dog is lying on its back, asleep on a couch cushion beside a green pillow
    6. Harry Potter

    A white dog with a relaxed expression lying on a pillow, mouth slightly open
    "This is the face he gave Voldemort after defeating him." —iluvmusicals3

    7. Blueberry

    Dog with frisbee in a park with scattered leaves and trees
    "Frisbee drunk Blueberry." —brigittel3

    8. Poppy

    Golden Retriever on a textured surface with a person reflected in a mirror behind
    Kinley Mourning

    —Kinley Mourning

    9. Peanut

    Dog with a pink harness sitting on the beach, tongue out, eyes closed, appearing content
    10. Wilson

    Close-up of a happy dog looking at the camera with its mouth open, indoors
    Tessa Rose

    —Tessa Rose

    11. June

    Close-up of a happy dog lying down, showing teeth in a smile-like expression
    Dan Moore

    —Dan Moore

    12. Brody

    Dog lying on its back with a wide grin, teeth showing, next to a blue textured blanket
    NPW

    —NPW

    13. Priscilla

    Close-up of a Basset Hound lying down with a soft focus on the background
    Jackie Daniels

    —Jackie Daniels

    14. Leia

    Close-up of a happy dog with its mouth open and tongue out. Wearing a floral collar
    KatMcD

    —KatMcD

    15. Max

    Dog lying on back playfully with paws up
    Young Family

    —Young Family

    16. Riley

    Close-up of a happy dog with its mouth open and tongue out
    Laura M.

    —Laura M.

    17. The late Mr. Hans

    Dog with open mouth as though mid-vocalization, indoors, with a door in the background
    Han's dad

    —Han's dad

    18. Soba

    A dog lies on its back on the grass, legs up in the air, enjoying the sun
    Sara Tse

    —Sara Tse

    19. Oakley

    A black dog lying on its back playfully with a wide open mouth and happy expression
    L. Miskiel

    —L. Miskiel

    20. Sadie

    Dog in glasses and shirt with &quot;LOL&quot; text balloon above its head, held by an unseen person
    "My friend sneezed and their glasses fell onto Sadie’s little face, and it didn’t faze the old gal." —stephaniev23

    21. Sonja

    Close-up of a happy dog smiling upside down, wearing a collar
    22. Hux

    Dog in a car seat with a blanket, looking towards the camera
    23. Romeo

    A happy Australian Shepherd lying on the floor being petted by a person
    24. Trout

    Kangaroo hanging on a road sign in a desert-like environment
    "Trout biffed it chasing his sister...and this incredible photo was captured. He was definitely sore in the morning. 😂" —madelinewright1998

    25. Bruno

    Person&#x27;s hand holding a standing dachshund&#x27;s paw, with a smartwatch visible on the wrist
    26. Karma

    A Husky dog lying on its back, looking up at the camera with a playful expression, being petted by a person
    27. And finally, Odysseus (aka Odie)

    Dog lounging on a patterned blanket outside, house in the background, tongue out, eyes closed in relaxation
