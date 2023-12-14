14 Screenshots Of People Clapping Back At Their Landlords That Are Sooooo Satisfying If You're A Renter

1.
This person who had choice words for a landlord who clearly put them through hell:
2.
This person who had this to say to a landlord who was boohoo-ing over possibly losing rent money during the pandemic:
3.
This person who called their landlord out for trying to avoid paying for damages to the building THEY OWN:
4.
This person who reminded their landlord that if they didn't want people living above them, they didn't have to rent out the space:
5.
This person who took things into their own hands when their landlord tried to spy on another tenant:
6.
This person who trolled a landlord that was clearly listing a place for wayyyy too much money:
7.
This person who used the meme method to get their hot water turned back on:
8.
This person who got REAL SICK of their landlord showing their unit without their permission during the pandemic:
9.
This person wasn't about to let their landlord illegally charge them for repairs:
10.
This person who didn't take too kindly to the fact their landlord was controlling heat for the entire building, so they bought this kit and broke into the locked thermostat:
11.
This person who left the landlord who kept rummaging through their apartment without permission a little gift:
12.
These tenants who used collective action in a way that warmed my cold, dead heart:
13.
This person who sent this message to the landlord who was threatening to evict them if they didn't pay an extra $300 in rent:
14.
And finally, this person whose former landlord kept emailing them thinking they were a travel agent...
...so they sent this delicious, delicious reply: