    14 Screenshots Of People Clapping Back At Their Landlords That Are Sooooo Satisfying If You're A Renter

    If you're a renter, these photos of people calling out their landlords are nothing short of cathartic.

    Shelby Heinrich
    by Shelby Heinrich

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This person who had choice words for a landlord who clearly put them through hell:

    &quot;Nothing was done about this and after we moved out you charged us $2,000 for landscaping...&quot;
    u/soggycupcakes / Via reddit.com

    2. This person who had this to say to a landlord who was boohoo-ing over possibly losing rent money during the pandemic:

    &quot;Get a real job.&quot;
    u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

    3. This person who called their landlord out for trying to avoid paying for damages to the building THEY OWN:

    &quot;Your renters won&#x27;t cover roof damage&quot;
    u/chainsmirking / Via reddit.com

    4. This person who reminded their landlord that if they didn't want people living above them, they didn't have to rent out the space:

    &quot;you chose to rent this space out...&quot;
    u/Snoo76312 / Via reddit.com

    5. This person who took things into their own hands when their landlord tried to spy on another tenant:

    &quot;so I bought a $10 doorbell with no camera&quot;
    u/omgONELnR1 / Via reddit.com

    6. This person who trolled a landlord that was clearly listing a place for wayyyy too much money:

    &quot;Just leeches called landlords extracting wealth without making anything new.&quot;
    u/tronblows / Via reddit.com

    7. This person who used the meme method to get their hot water turned back on:

    &quot;I will get to it when I get to. It&quot;
    u/RIPNightman / Via reddit.com

    8. This person who got REAL SICK of their landlord showing their unit without their permission during the pandemic:

    Signs on a door telling people to go away
    u/FullState / Via reddit.com

    9. This person wasn't about to let their landlord illegally charge them for repairs:

    &quot;But it lays this out pretty clearly.&quot;
    u/Pointz663 / Via reddit.com

    10. This person who didn't take too kindly to the fact their landlord was controlling heat for the entire building, so they bought this kit and broke into the locked thermostat:

    closeup of a toolkit
    u/Sethlaugh / Via reddit.com

    11. This person who left the landlord who kept rummaging through their apartment without permission a little gift:

    Dildos and sex toys in a shoe rack on a closet door
    u/MXJupiter / Via reddit.com

    12. These tenants who used collective action in a way that warmed my cold, dead heart:

    &quot;But the worse is they are using an oil heat system.&quot;
    u/LaVieGlamour / Via reddit.com

    13. This person who sent this message to the landlord who was threatening to evict them if they didn't pay an extra $300 in rent:

    &quot;You legally cannot raise the rent...&quot;
    u/fel124 / Via reddit.com

    14. And finally, this person whose former landlord kept emailing them thinking they were a travel agent...

    &quot;Do we need to hire bodyguards?&quot;
    u/littleindigo / Via reddit.com

    ...so they sent this delicious, delicious reply:

    &quot;It&#x27;s apparent that you use the income from your rentals to subsidize your travels around the world whilst tenants like myself are working our asses off...&quot;
    u/littleindigo / Via reddit.com
    &quot;If you manage to never email me again, it&#x27;ll be too soon.&quot;
    u/littleindigo / Via reddit.com