34 Achingly Hilarious Tweets By Women You'll Be Missing Out On If You Don't Click Here Right This Very Second
"attention span so short it takes me 7 days to finish a 2 hour movie."—@RiotGrlErin
This week, we were all a couple of Tortured Poets chugging espresso, and Kylie Jenner DEFINITELY isn't pregnant with a Chalamet (allegedly).
Kris Jenner after letting multiple day rumour of a Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet pregnancy circle only to have the online commentary be exclusively about ClubChalamet— T (@teewatterss) April 25, 2024
pic.twitter.com/LAvzvbKCQa
3pm? sorry that’s my time to be the most tired I’ve ever been in my life everyday— official game glenna (@glenna_opt) April 23, 2024
business tip.— lauren formr worm (@laurenthew0rm) April 25, 2024
“i work from home”: weak, lazy, does not sound productive
“i practically live at the office”: a real go-getter, dedicated to the grind, a worker bee
You wouldn’t last an hour in the coconut tree I fell out of— Claire Goldberg (@ClaireGoldberg) April 24, 2024
In Spain rn and everywhere I turn are beautiful sexy men off to work… wish we had this in the US but sadly all we have are DJs :(— Keara Sullivan (@superkeara) April 24, 2024
The New York Times has officially out-New York Timesed itself. pic.twitter.com/fTvOVIMKpy— The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) April 25, 2024
Don’t invite me places. I was cesarean. I didn’t want to come out then and I certainly don’t want to now— Cooper Lawrence (@CooperLawrence) April 24, 2024
Can I call in pants too tight and go home if I am already at work— nice things I say to myself (@meantomyself) April 24, 2024
listening to I can do it with a broken heart while driving actually feels like what I imagine driving off rainbow road in mariokart would feel like in real life— katelyn (@noitskatelyn) April 24, 2024
some of you weren’t there*— caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) April 23, 2024
*the year 2012 when the promo trailer for Girls season 2 featuring the song Anything Could Happen by Ellie Goulding dropped
me when i’m clocked in at work pic.twitter.com/2VNDHSV9oC— mirrorball 🪩 (@penthouseheart) April 24, 2024
"fatherless behavior" actually i have a dad, im just a terrible woman— Hoes Be WILIN (@HoesBeWILIN___) April 24, 2024
attention span so short it takes me 7 days to finish a 2 hour movie.— .:RiotGrlErin:. (@RiotGrlErin) April 23, 2024
13 year old girl came in to my barista job and asked “can i get one espresso? wait actually what’s in an espresso?” so thank u sabrina carpenter— yamini :) (@showmetheyamz) April 24, 2024
Say sike right now pic.twitter.com/zyJHpuSEYG— potato bun (@erewhonsmoothie) April 25, 2024
I’m not sure how “tortured” Taylor Swift can really be when her football team won the Super Bowl in her first season.— Lauren (@LaurenC30) April 24, 2024
Whatever the fuck I want https://t.co/BYzhl2QVhX— Jenni (@hashjenni) April 24, 2024
and you deserve prison but you wont get time pic.twitter.com/AtyxLUDCmi— ally 🦋✨🎧⸆⸉ (@ally_sheehan) April 25, 2024
kris jenner after hearing tiktok say kylie’s makeup brand is going under: pic.twitter.com/4gbvowuorq— claire (@cmsflpflp99) April 24, 2024
Kylie Jenner must be fertile af if she got pregnant by Timothee Chalamet because there is no way that he has strong swimmers, he looks anemic, dehydrated, and we ALL know he has been ravaged by one of the most prolific case of Chlamydia in modern history— macklin (@saintmacklin) April 24, 2024
1 debriefing session with the girls can make u hate the guy you just started liking— sycaroop girl (@manroopkaur26) April 24, 2024
hey sorry i can’t right now im too busy watching my own instagram story— blair btw *_* (@blairbbrown) April 24, 2024