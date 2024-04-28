34 Achingly Hilarious Tweets By Women You'll Be Missing Out On If You Don't Click Here Right This Very Second

"attention span so short it takes me 7 days to finish a 2 hour movie."—@RiotGrlErin

This week, we were all a couple of Tortured Poets chugging espresso, and Kylie Jenner DEFINITELY isn't pregnant with a Chalamet (allegedly).

Kris Jenner after letting multiple day rumour of a Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet pregnancy circle only to have the online commentary be exclusively about ClubChalamet

pic.twitter.com/LAvzvbKCQa

— T (@teewatterss) April 25, 2024
Twitter: @teewatterss

1.

3pm? sorry that’s my time to be the most tired I’ve ever been in my life everyday

— official game glenna (@glenna_opt) April 23, 2024
Twitter: @glenna_opt

2.

business tip.

INSTEAD OF SAYING
“i work from home”: weak, lazy, does not sound productive

SAY
“i practically live at the office”: a real go-getter, dedicated to the grind, a worker bee

— lauren formr worm (@laurenthew0rm) April 25, 2024
Twitter: @laurenthew0rm

3.

You wouldn’t last an hour in the coconut tree I fell out of

— Claire Goldberg (@ClaireGoldberg) April 24, 2024
Twitter: @ClaireGoldberg

4.

In Spain rn and everywhere I turn are beautiful sexy men off to work… wish we had this in the US but sadly all we have are DJs :(

— Keara Sullivan (@superkeara) April 24, 2024
Twitter: @superkeara

5.

The New York Times has officially out-New York Timesed itself. pic.twitter.com/fTvOVIMKpy

— The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) April 25, 2024
Twitter: @OhNoSheTwitnt

6.

Don’t invite me places. I was cesarean. I didn’t want to come out then and I certainly don’t want to now

— Cooper Lawrence (@CooperLawrence) April 24, 2024
Twitter: @CooperLawrence

7.

Can I call in pants too tight and go home if I am already at work

— nice things I say to myself (@meantomyself) April 24, 2024
Twitter: @meantomyself

8.

listening to I can do it with a broken heart while driving actually feels like what I imagine driving off rainbow road in mariokart would feel like in real life

— katelyn (@noitskatelyn) April 24, 2024
Twitter: @noitskatelyn

9.

some of you weren’t there*

*the year 2012 when the promo trailer for Girls season 2 featuring the song Anything Could Happen by Ellie Goulding dropped

— caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) April 23, 2024
Twitter: @caitiedelaney

10.

me when i’m clocked in at work pic.twitter.com/2VNDHSV9oC

— mirrorball 🪩 (@penthouseheart) April 24, 2024
Twitter: @penthouseheart

11.

"fatherless behavior" actually i have a dad, im just a terrible woman

— Hoes Be WILIN (@HoesBeWILIN___) April 24, 2024
Twitter: @HoesBeWILIN___

12.

attention span so short it takes me 7 days to finish a 2 hour movie.

— .:RiotGrlErin:. (@RiotGrlErin) April 23, 2024
Twitter: @RiotGrlErin

13.

13 year old girl came in to my barista job and asked “can i get one espresso? wait actually what’s in an espresso?” so thank u sabrina carpenter

— yamini :) (@showmetheyamz) April 24, 2024
Twitter: @showmetheyamz

14.

Say sike right now pic.twitter.com/zyJHpuSEYG

— potato bun (@erewhonsmoothie) April 25, 2024
Twitter: @erewhonsmoothie

15.

I’m not sure how “tortured” Taylor Swift can really be when her football team won the Super Bowl in her first season.

— Lauren (@LaurenC30) April 24, 2024
Twitter: @LaurenC30

16.

Whatever the fuck I want https://t.co/BYzhl2QVhX

— Jenni (@hashjenni) April 24, 2024
Twitter: @hashjenni

17.

and you deserve prison but you wont get time pic.twitter.com/AtyxLUDCmi

— ally 🦋✨🎧⸆⸉ (@ally_sheehan) April 25, 2024
Twitter: @ally_sheehan

18.

hear me out a hate triangle

— vision bored (@visionbored2) April 25, 2024
Twitter: @visionbored2

19.

kris jenner after hearing tiktok say kylie’s makeup brand is going under: pic.twitter.com/4gbvowuorq

— claire (@cmsflpflp99) April 24, 2024
Twitter: @cmsflpflp99

20.

Kylie Jenner must be fertile af if she got pregnant by Timothee Chalamet because there is no way that he has strong swimmers, he looks anemic, dehydrated, and we ALL know he has been ravaged by one of the most prolific case of Chlamydia in modern history

— macklin (@saintmacklin) April 24, 2024
Twitter: @saintmacklin

21.

1 debriefing session with the girls can make u hate the guy you just started liking

— sycaroop girl (@manroopkaur26) April 24, 2024
Twitter: @manroopkaur26

22.

hey sorry i can’t right now im too busy watching my own instagram story

— blair btw *_* (@blairbbrown) April 24, 2024
Twitter: @blairbbrown