Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    19 Signs That Made Me Laugh So Hard, I Pulled A Muscle In My Back And Actually Shed A Tear

    This is your sign that it's time to take a break and laugh a little.

    Shelby Heinrich
    by Shelby Heinrich

    BuzzFeed Staff

    You know what time it is: It's time to laugh at the funniest signs of the week, courtesy of r/funnysigns. Feel free to comment if they made you chuckle, chortle, giggle, or all of the above:

    1. "A flowchart."

    a do you know where ed is flowchart
    u/bananapoetry / Via reddit.com

    u/bananapoetry

    2. "If seasons were human..."

    it&#x27;s like winter is really mad and keeps storming out of the room and then coming back yelling, and another thing
    u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

    u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o

    3. "Dancing sandwiches."

    bj&#x27;s bar cocktails and dancing sandwiches
    u/Lmanwell23 / Via reddit.com

    u/Lmanwell23

    4. "Which way do I go?"

    painted arrows on the street going in every direction but it says &quot;only&quot;
    u/Lmanwell23 / Via reddit.com

    u/Lmanwell23

    5. "I hope they find her."

    missing sign for a roomba
    u/ShyBlueDino / Via reddit.com

    u/ShyBlueDino

    6. "Creative marketing..."

    boneless chicken sign in front of eggs
    u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

    u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o

    7. "It seems people are having fun in university."

    a ucla masturbation sign
    u/sankyx / Via reddit.com

    u/sankyx

    8. "Portugal is a friendly country."

    we love f*** tourists
    u/Fucksgiving_Day / Via reddit.com

    u/Fucksgiving_Day

    9. "No pedestrians."

    sign of a loading truck reading no pedestrians
    u/Odd-Tutor931 / Via reddit.com

    u/Odd-Tutor931

    10. "Very cheeky..."

    2 signs claiming a lost ipod and a reward that&#x27;s a dollar more
    u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

    u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o

    11. "How is your mental health?"

    mental is hocus, health not pocus
    u/Deadly_Emperor / Via reddit.com

    u/Deadly_Emperor

    12. "I'm pretty sure you should be using your arms instead..."

    heavy sign and stick people carrying a box
    u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

    u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o

    13. "I’m so excited to be a 'satanic socialist' and beg for candy tonight!"

    sign reading attention satanic socialists
    u/thuebanraqis / Via reddit.com

    u/thuebanraqis

    14. "To-ma-toes."

    i love you from my head to my to-ma-toes
    u/RazvanRFM / Via reddit.com

    u/RazvanRFM

    15. "Yours, mine, ours."

    yard sale our crap could be your crap
    u/MineThick00 / Via reddit.com

    u/MineThick00

    16. "Uuh, no..."

    sorry we&#x27;re open
    u/ClaudiaMarley / Via reddit.com

    u/ClaudiaMarley

    17. "Sidewalk ends?"

    sidewalk ends sign at the end of the sign
    u/Lmanwell23 / Via reddit.com

    u/Lmanwell23

    18. "Same, to be honest."

    marquee reading, i hope when i inevitably chose to death on gummy bears people just say i was killed by bears and leave it at that
    u/MineThick00 / Via reddit.com

    u/MineThick00

    19. "Seems like something OJ would say."

    license on a ford bronco that reads not oj
    u/Material-Practice-58 / Via reddit.com

    u/Material-Practice-58

    Don't miss the funniest signs last week...

    17 Signs From This Week That Are Way, Way, Way, Way Too Funny Not To Look At