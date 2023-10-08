    18 Signs From This Past Week That — I'm Not Exaggerating — Are Really, Really, Really, Effing Funny

    Life is hard...maybe some of these signs will make it a bit better.

    Shelby Heinrich
    by Shelby Heinrich

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Gather 'round folks, it's time to check out some of the funniest signs from the past week, courtesy of r/funnysigns. Comment if you giggle, or at the very least blow some air through your nose:

    1. "Go figure. :)"

    &quot;Revving your engine loud is an admission of having a small penis&quot;
    u/BadStriking4786 / Via reddit.com

    u/BadStriking4786

    2. "Hacked by a 4-year-old."

    &quot;Peepee poopoo&quot;
    u/GryphonSK / Via reddit.com

    u/GryphonSK

    3. "Well said."

    &quot;This is a bar.&quot;
    u/GryphonSK / Via reddit.com

    u/GryphonSK

    4. "It's the law."

    &quot;Pull your butt plug&quot;
    u/GryphonSK / Via reddit.com

    u/GryphonSK

    5. "Well, thanks for the head up." ;)

    &quot;Bill Posters is an innocent man!&quot;
    u/BadStriking4786 / Via reddit.com

    u/BadStriking4786

    6. "No whoring!"

    &quot;Warm notice&quot;
    u/GryphonSK / Via reddit.com

    u/GryphonSK

    7. "I mean OK, fine."

    &quot;For Baby Changing, Not Baby Making&quot;
    u/GiuliaPayne_ / Via reddit.com

    u/GiuliaPayne_

    8. "Ask for assistance."

    &quot;Please do not touch yourself&quot;
    u/Lmanwell23 / Via reddit.com

    u/Lmanwell23

    9. "How often did this happen??"

    &quot;Please do not hit each other with the dildos (seriously)&quot;
    u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

    u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o

    10. "Please don't. Thank you."

    &quot;Please don&#x27;t&quot;
    u/GiuliaPayne_ / Via reddit.com

    u/GiuliaPayne_

    11. "Don't say we didn't warn you..."

    &quot;The rest will be made into pies.&quot;
    u/cinekat / Via reddit.com

    u/cinekat

    12. "Queen of the road."

    &quot;We will We will Rock you&quot;
    u/GryphonSK / Via reddit.com

    u/GryphonSK

    13. "Well l take that as a hard no."

    &quot;Do you want to learn to play the banjo?&quot;
    u/BadStriking4786 / Via reddit.com

    u/BadStriking4786

    14. "Interesting font choice."

    &quot;Click lovers&quot;
    u/GryphonSK / Via reddit.com

    u/GryphonSK

    15. "Make sure you stand...behind them."

    &quot;Take...one of these!&quot;
    u/GryphonSK / Via reddit.com

    u/GryphonSK

    16. "Horse tailer..."

    &quot;Addictive as cocaine&quot;
    u/Slugity / Via reddit.com

    u/Slugity

    17. "I certainly wasn't planning to..."

    &quot;Please don&#x27;t flash the octopus&quot;
    u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

    u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o

    18. "I'll take two, please."

    &quot;Free throat punch when you order pumpkin spiced ribs&quot;
    u/spartaken / Via reddit.com

    u/spartaken