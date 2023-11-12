Skip To Content
    18 Signs That Made Me Laugh So Hard, I Actually Forgot About The Trials And Tribulations Of 2023 For 0.5 Seconds

    "After laughing at these incredible signs, we can all go back to our regularly scheduled sense of dread."

    Shelby Heinrich
    by Shelby Heinrich

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Thanksgiving is almost here, and time continues to be a cruel and unrelenting mistress, so let's forget about that for a second and collectively laugh at the funniest signs of the week from r/funnysigns. After that, we can go back to our regularly scheduled sense of dread:

    1. "Not everyone likes visitors."

    &quot;Not Welcome&quot;
    u/Pumuckl4Life / Via reddit.com

    2. "Want to play a game?"

    &quot;3 liquids in this refrigerator have been mixed with Laxative...&quot;
    u/Lmanwell23 / Via reddit.com

    It says: "Hello, I want to play a game... 3 liquids in this refrigerator have been mixed with laxative... Will you die of thirst or will you face your fears and destroy your a**hole?? Let the games begin..." 

    3. "Thanks for the warning!"

    &quot;Remember how your valet looks because we don&#x27;t have one&quot;
    u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

    4. "Sounds pretty accurate..."

    &quot;Alcohol, Low Standards &amp;amp; Poor Decisions&quot;
    u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

    5. "Wow, so poignant."

    &#x27;Never forget where you come from there came where are you going we came from&quot;
    u/grichardson526 / Via reddit.com

    6. "Staying focused on success really helps."

    &quot;On the road to success, there are no shortcuts.&quot;
    u/Singwong / Via reddit.com

    7. "Especially if you see it in your bedroom closet."

    &quot;If you see a toilet in your dream do not use it!!!&quot;
    u/EndersGame_Reviewer / Via reddit.com

    8. "Pharmacy wants me dead."

    &quot;Die.&quot;
    u/dailor / Via reddit.com

    9. "Not haunted."

    &quot;Not haunted&quot;
    u/Lmanwell23 / Via reddit.com

    10. "Is he referring to life? Or car?"

    &quot;Slow down the speed at which you form an opinion on things you don&#x27;t fully understand&quot;
    u/FuralRucksacks97 / Via reddit.com

    11. "NOOO. My children."

    &quot;We eat your children&quot;
    u/Strange-Drive6191 / Via reddit.com

    12. "I think I just lost my appetite..."

    &quot;Gynaecology Restaurant&quot;
    u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

    13. "I'll pass, thanks."

    &quot;Ask an associate for a demonstration&quot;
    u/unnsupportedbrowser / Via reddit.com

    14. "Going out of business."

    &quot;Now hiring&quot;
    u/Lmanwell23 / Via reddit.com

    15. "I hate it when someone sends me mixed messages."

    &quot;This is NOT an exit!&quot;
    u/lildobe / Via reddit.com

    16. "Touché..."

    &quot;Is it worth it?&quot;
    u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

    17. "Creative advertising. :)"

    a rope coming out of a man&#x27;s face on the side of a boat
    u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

    18. "Wait your turn."

    &quot;Wait your turn, fat boy.&quot;
    u/Lmanwell23 / Via reddit.com

