    18 Funny Signs That Actually Made Me Forget What A Complete Dumpster Fire 2023 Was

    The signs were funny in 2023, but something tells me the signs in 2024 will be even funnier.

    Shelby Heinrich
    by Shelby Heinrich

    BuzzFeed Staff

    New year, same weekly funny signs roundup courtesy of r/funnysigns. If any of these happen to make you chortle, tell us in the comments!

    1. "Don't lie, that caught your attention."

    &quot;BOOBS&quot;
    u/abigailfoster_ / Via reddit.com

    u/abigailfoster_

    2. "Don't hold back. Share your ideas!"

    &quot;Lets make a film with a tornado full of sharks&quot;
    u/zaletaolk / Via reddit.com

    u/zaletaolk

    3. "Pissing with elegance."

    &quot;Please urinate with precision and elegance.&quot;
    u/Shopielle / Via reddit.com

    u/Shopielle

    4. "Dave’s maintenance."

    &quot;The bell doesn&#x27;t work&quot;
    u/Love_Karne_walin / Via reddit.com

    u/Love_Karne_walin

    5. "Who even does this?"

    &quot;Please do not throw cabbages at our staff&quot;
    u/Ariagusto / Via reddit.com

    u/Ariagusto

    6. "Public restroom rules."

    &quot;Public Restroom Rules&quot;
    u/BaronVonBroccoli / Via reddit.com

    u/BaronVonBroccoli

    7. "Sorry for the inconvenience."

    &quot;We all quit&quot;
    u/Straight-Hold-4444 / Via reddit.com

    u/Straight-Hold-4444

    8. "Seen at my hotel tonight. 😆"

    &quot;We apologize for the incontinence.&quot;
    u/Mango-Maple5903 / Via reddit.com

    u/Mango-Maple5903

    9. "Glad they cleared that up."

    &quot;NOT A BODY&quot;
    u/emily_walsh_ / Via reddit.com

    u/emily_walsh_

    10. "Hangover again."

    &quot;this sign makes me feel drunk&quot;
    u/Ladyhump-Lara / Via reddit.com

    u/Ladyhump-Lara

    11. "A good sign to stop."

    &quot;This is a stop sign&quot;
    Posted byu/just_alessia / Via reddit.com

    uPosted byu/just_alessia

    12. "The tiny grass is dreaming."

    &quot;Tiny grass is dreaming&quot;
    Posted byu/Straight-Hold-4444 / Via reddit.com

    u/Straight-Hold-4444

    13. "I don't care what you say, I do what I want."

    &quot;Do not breathe under the water&quot;
    u/BaronVonBroccoli / Via reddit.com

    u/BaronVonBroccoli

    14. "You’re in danger!"

    &quot;Urine danger&quot;
    u/TeachMeImWilling69 / Via reddit.com

    u/TeachMeImWilling69

    15. "Don't talk to me."

    &quot;Please don&#x27;t talk to me.&quot;
    u/oliviaparker30 / Via reddit.com

    u/oliviaparker30

    16. "Sounds like more of a challenge than a warning…"

    &quot;Do not cross this field&quot;
    u/TeachMeImWilling69 / Via reddit.com

    u/TeachMeImWilling69

    17. "A sign that's only funny for a few minutes."

    &quot;Moon&quot;
    u/MommyMoNextDoor / Via reddit.com

    u/MommyMoNextDoor

    18. "Chicken cancer can be cured."

    &quot;Please do not smoke here&quot;
    u/ShoemanGalleine24 / Via reddit.com

    u/ShoemanGalleine24

