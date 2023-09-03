  • Viral badge

18 Silly Little Signs That Made Me Laugh Hard Enough To Forget The Hellscape That Is Life In 2023

This is your sign that it's time for a giggle break.

Shelby Heinrich
by Shelby Heinrich

BuzzFeed Staff

It's time to collectively forget our woes and take a gander at some clever and giggle-worthy signs, courtesy of r/funnysigns on Reddit. LMK if you laugh:

1. "Happy hour."

a text conversation about making a flyer for a party becomes the actual flyer
u/Odd-Tutor931 / Via reddit.com

2. "Teaching nowadays."

projection screen reads dear students, i know when you&#x27;re texting in class no on ust looks down at their crotch and smiles
u/HelMort / Via reddit.com

3. "Just a friendly reminder."

open fridge door note says check for cat arm before closing
u/ParkingTarget8917 / Via reddit.com

4. "They know what they're doing."

you haven&#x27;t eaten pizza until you&#x27;ve eaten dicks
u/Glittering_Mobile_75 / Via reddit.com

5. "Revenge is sweet."

do not panic, organize with pac man fish
u/MonsieurSpiffy / Via reddit.com

6. "Well that escalated quickly."

those who eat the devil&#x27;s corn will choke on his cob
u/8inchYetti / Via reddit.com

7. "Seems like a good deal."

today only do a silly dance  walking in if we like it- $5 gas free on us
u/PsychoDDRQ / Via reddit.com

8. "Shame on you!"

why are you littering check box, i am a jerk, i don&#x27;t care about natural areas, mommy still cleans up after me, all of the above
u/ScottishGodzilla69 / Via reddit.com

9. "It won't hold."

the car&#x27;s weakest part is the nut holding the steering wheel
u/Internetboy5434 / Via reddit.com

10. "I guess they need alcohol."

grocery store sign reads, baby needs beers and wines
u/ejeuft67 / Via reddit.com

11. "Yeah, spelling is very important. 😂"

please use tongues to pick pastries thanks
u/Tricky_Oil9988 / Via reddit.com

12. "Now that you mention it..."

did it bother anyohne else that the guy from operation game was clearly awake
u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

13. "Are you sure?"

door that reads not a door
u/Pumuckl4Life / Via reddit.com

14. "#whatsinyourmouth #run."

the fastest land mammal is a toddler who&#x27;s been asked what&#x27;s in their mouth
u/KITTIES4LlFE / Via reddit.com

15. "British museum's way of saying, 'Do not touch.'"

everyone who ever sat on this chair is now dead, play it safe and remain standing
u/abaganoush / Via reddit.com

16. "Resistance is futile."

whomever keeps adding &quot;og&quot; to the end of my door sign stop it. dr hedgehog
u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

17. "Prevention is better than picking up poop."

illustration of a dog pooping on grass that is saying, oh yeah give me that sweet brown joy
u/EndersGame_Reviewer / Via reddit.com

18. "Sign that will stop you in your tracks."

sign that has a list of things you cant enter the store with like no shoes, no shirt, no closeup magic
u/oliverjack0900 / Via reddit.com