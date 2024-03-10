Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    17 Signs From The Past Week That Are So Funny And Delightful, They Had Me Giggling And Kicking My Feet

    If you enjoy laughter and joy, I implore you to take a look at these.

    Shelby Heinrich
    by Shelby Heinrich

    BuzzFeed Staff

    It's time yet again to sit back, relax, and enjoy some of the funniest signs of the week, courtesy of r/funnysigns:

    1. "No Bryans allowed."

    Flyer on a pole asks &quot;Is your name Ryan?&quot; and invites those named Ryans to a meetup, with a QR code for details
    u/EndersGame_Reviewer / Via reddit.com

    u/EndersGame_Reviewer

    2. "He has impeccable penmanship."

    A cat sits below a sign stating &quot;Dogs are NOT ALLOWED inside the store Thank you&quot;
    u/LogicalClassic3935 / Via reddit.com

    u/LogicalClassic3935

    3. "Pretty funny."

    Sign humorously states &quot;Having a dog named Shark at the beach was a mistake&quot;
    u/namasteraisins / Via reddit.com

    u/namasteraisins

    4. "What??"

    Handwritten sign saying a place is closed &quot;because someone shit on the floor,&quot; with a sad face drawn below
    u/_JustIvy / Via reddit.com

    u/_JustIvy

    5. "They’re not wrong…"

    A sign with text &quot;STAY OFF THE TRACKS THEY ARE ONLY FOR TRAINS IF YOU CAN READ THIS YOU&#x27;RE NOT A TRAIN&quot;
    u/EpicGirl759 / Via reddit.com

    u/EpicGirl759

    6. "Which one do you do?"

    Two contradictory signs at a restaurant: one says &quot;Please Wait to Be Seated&quot; and the other &quot;Please Seat Yourself.&quot;
    u/EmirKrkmz / Via reddit.com

    u/EmirKrkmz

    7. "Oddly specific."

    Signs in a subway station indicating restrooms, with conflicting arrow distances (from 10 meters to 11 meters)
    u/Its-Luna-Moon / Via reddit.com

    u/Its-Luna-Moon

    8. "You don't say..."

    Wooden, small footbridge above dry dirt with a sign that reads &quot;NO FISHING OR DIVING FROM BRIDGE&quot;
    u/magicshaw / Via reddit.com

    u/magicshaw

    9. "Oh, Cathy..."

    Signs posted on a library return box indicating it is broken and &quot;Please visit Cathy inside to return books,&quot; then humorous update saying it&#x27;s not broken: &quot;Cathy is just super lonely and wants to talk to you about her nine ferrets&quot;
    u/Material-Practice-58 / Via reddit.com

    u/Material-Practice-58

    10. "If Satan hates it, it must be good."

    Advertisement showing a humorous review of &quot;Zero stars; would not recommend&quot; attributed to Satan for the Bible app from YouVersion
    u/heyzeus92 / Via reddit.com

    u/heyzeus92

    11. "There must be a precedent for why such a sign exists."

    Warning sign on machinery: &quot;Moving parts present serious risks to dicks; do not put dick in machinery&quot;
    u/Garrod_Ran / Via reddit.com

    u/Garrod_Ran

    12. "Never-ending five minutes."

    Handwritten sign saying &quot;I&#x27;ll be back in 5 minutes if not just read this message again&quot;
    u/Juliacookiee / Via reddit.com

    u/Juliacookiee

    13. "I always wonder, how many times did this happen?"

    Instructional sign showing correct (sitting on toilet seat) and incorrect (perching on toilet seat) sitting positions on a toilet
    u/Neat_Cancel_4002 / Via reddit.com

    u/Neat_Cancel_4002

    14. "Is there a volunteer named Mike?"

    Sign reads &quot;WEST COLESVILLE AUTOPSY CLUB MEETING SATURDAY OPEN MIKE NIGHT&quot;
    u/MorosePython700 / Via reddit.com

    u/MorosePython700

    15. "Mind your bleeding nose!"

    Sign reads &quot;IF DOOR DOES NOT OPEN DO NOT ENTER,&quot; highlighting an amusingly obvious instruction
    u/sovalente / Via reddit.com

    u/sovalente

    16. "That sign makes me want to drink."

    Sign with a message &quot;WARNING ALCOHOL IMPAIRS JUDGMENT&quot; featuring a pictogram of a person drinking underwater and about to kiss a fish
    u/-QueenIvy / Via reddit.com

    u/-QueenIvy

    17. "To describe the job."

    Sign with humorous typo in job listings: &quot;Servers (serve people!); greeters (greet people!); line cooks (cook people [crossed out] food!)
    u/EndersGame_Reviewer / Via reddit.com

    u/EndersGame_Reviewer