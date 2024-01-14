Skip To Content
    17 Signs From This Past Week That Are So Hilarious, They Actually Gave Me A Glimmer Of Hope For 2024

    You've worked hard this past week — take a load off and laugh at these signs.

    Shelby Heinrich
    by Shelby Heinrich

    BuzzFeed Staff

    It's that time again — time to enjoy the funniest signs of the week, courtesy of r/funnysigns. Feel free to giggle, chortle, and laugh to your heart's content:

    1. "My car wash is really funny."

    &quot;Did we just hit a unicorn?&quot;
    u/GladTowns / Via reddit.com

    u/GladTowns

    2. "Somewhere in Australia apparently."

    &quot;Surface still fucked&quot;
    u/_FreddieLovesDelilah / Via reddit.com

    u/_FreddieLovesDelilah

    3. "Please don’t have an emergency at this location."

    &quot;Emergency Phone is Out of Service&quot;
    u/Glittering_Glass3790 / Via reddit.com

    u/Glittering_Glass3790

    4. "They’re out of c*ck."

    &quot;Sorry Out of Cock&quot;
    u/user92150 / Via reddit.com

    u/user92150

    5. "It qualifies as a sign, and it’s damn funny…"

    &quot;Drunk Octopus Wants to Fight!&quot;
    u/TeachMeImWilling69 / Via reddit.com

    u/TeachMeImWilling69

    6. "Beware of Zeb."

    &quot;Zeb throws objects&quot;
    u/lily_morgan_ / Via reddit.com

    u/lily_morgan_

    7. "Take that, criminals."

    &quot;No crime 8am - 6pm&quot;
    u/user92150 / Via reddit.com

    u/user92150

    8. "Life will not let you forget your 'high school' days even if you want to."

    &quot;Don&#x27;t forget high school&quot;
    u/enragednourishment / Via reddit.com

    u/enragednourishment

    9. "Save advice."

    &quot;Save 100% when you don&#x27;t buy anything&quot;
    u/Odd-Tutor931 / Via reddit.com

    u/Odd-Tutor931

    10. "Sign in washroom at work."

    &quot;Poop with friends&quot; and &quot;Poop alone&quot;
    u/Satellite1970 / Via reddit.com

    u/Satellite1970

    11. "The naked man fears no pickpocket."

    &quot;The naked man fears no pick pocket&quot;
    u/SuccessfulAd1200 / Via reddit.com

    u/SuccessfulAd1200

    12. "I’ve urned the right!"

    &quot;No golfing in the cemetery&quot;
    u/Belle_Weather / Via reddit.com

    u/Belle_Weather

    13. "I’d rather not..."

    &quot;Please die slowly&quot;
    u/user92150 / Via reddit.com

    u/user92150

    14. "Drunken people."

    &quot;Drunken people crossing&quot;
    u/Mia_Wilson_ / Via reddit.com

    u/Mia_Wilson_

    15. "Is this true?"

    &quot;Just because you are offended doesn&#x27;t mean you are right&quot;
    u/tegansmith_ / Via reddit.com

    u/tegansmith_

    16. "A good reason."

    &quot;Now I drink for evil&quot;
    u/just_alessia / Via reddit.com

    u/just_alessia

    17. "Mom's authority."

    &quot;Against all authority except my mom&quot;
    u/Fantastic-Cow-1617 / Via reddit.com

    u/Fantastic-Cow-1617

