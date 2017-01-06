You Can Now Read​ The US​ ​Intelligence On Russian Hacking For Yourself

Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP / Getty Images ID: 10280089

WASHINGTON — The US intelligence community released their report on Russian meddling in the US election on Friday, detailing more of the evidence that led them to conclude Russian operatives secretly attempted to swing the election for Donald Trump, an assessment that the president-elect has repeatedly denounced.

The much-anticipated report, ordered by President Barack Obama last month, is expected to shed new light on what intelligence officials and members of Congress have said is “conclusive evidence” that Russia was not just behind hacking the Democratic National Committee servers, but also directly involved in releasing tens of thousands of emails from top Democratic Party officials.

Private cybersecurity companies have long concluded that a Russian group known as Fancy Bear was behind the hacks, though they said it was impossible to prove whether the group had been in direct communication with Wikileaks.

On Friday morning, President-elect Donald Trump again sought to throw cold water on the new intelligence report, telling the New York Times that as the FBI had not examined the DNC servers for themselves, they could not draw conclusions about the hack. Trump based his observation on a BuzzFeed News report, which revealed that the FBI had not been able to access the DNC servers.

Following his briefing on the new intelligence report Friday afternoon by Director of National Intelligence James R. Clapper Jr., FBI Director James Comey, and other intelligence officials, Trump released a statement seeming to acknowledge new evidence that foreign spies had hacked the DNC.

“While Russia, China, other countries, outside groups and people are consistently trying to break through the cyber infrastructure of our governmental institutions, businesses and organizations including the Democrat National Committee,” Trump said, “there was absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election including the fact that there was no tampering whatsoever with voting machines.”



Trump’s argument has been echoed by others within his inner circle, who have argued that it is unclear how the DNC breach, and subsequent release of emails affected the vote on Nov. 8. Trump added that within 90 days of taking office, he would appoint a team tasked with planning how to stop cyberattacks, and that, “the methods, tools and tactics we use to keep America safe should not be a public discussion that will benefit those who seek to do us harm.”



In the past, Trump has publicly faulted the US intelligence community for its conclusion that Russia hacked the DNC, claiming that a “14-year-old” or “somebody sitting on their bed that weighs 400 pounds” could have been behind the DNC hack.

Senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, told BuzzFeed News Thursday that “anyone who had seen the intelligence had no doubt” that Russia had been behind the DNC hack.

“Russia’s interference with our election is a direct threat to our democratic system,” he said, adding that there was a “significant amount of additional information that could be brought to light,” which would provide more evidence for the U.S. intelligence community’s conclusions. He said that a declassified report published last week by the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI, was “not nearly enough” and that he was unsure if the report released would include the information he requested be declassified.

Representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, also told BuzzFeed News that there “was not doubt” that Russia had been behind the hack from anyone who had seen the evidence gathered by intelligence agencies. He added that while the report included new details, he was “not sure it would change the minds of people who were convinced that Russia was not behind the hack.”

“There will be new insights in the report, and finer details than what we’ve heard before, but will it dramatically change people’s perception? I don’t know,” said Schiff. “The only camp that is not convinced is Donald Trump and a cadre of his supporters.”

