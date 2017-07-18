Sections

Health

23 Things Anxious People Just Can't Get Away With

Personality: "I DON'T GIVE A FUCK!" Anxiety: "But I do."

Shannon Rosenberg
Shannon Rosenberg
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Everyone experiences anxiety differently, but whether you have an anxiety disorder or find yourself dealing with anxiousness, these things definitely aren't easy.

1. You can't get through a full day without worrying about a billion worst case scenarios that, rationally, make ZERO sense.

People tell me I'm a catastrophic thinker. I tell them "don't come crying to me when the apocalypse happens."
instagram.com / Via Instagram: @mytherapistsays

People tell me I'm a catastrophic thinker. I tell them "don't come crying to me when the apocalypse happens."

2. You can't get a weird look from your boss without thinking, "Welp, that's it. I'm getting fired."

I know you think I'm overreacting. But I'm telling you, this time it's for sure.
NBC / Via reactiongifs.me

I know you think I'm overreacting. But I'm telling you, this time it's for sure.

3. You can't get to bed early without spending a minimum of two hours thinking about all the horribly awkward things you've done in your life.

Of course everyone still remembers it. And OF COURSE I'm never going to live it down.
Facebook: BuzzfeedCommunity / Via krabby-kronicle.tumblr.com

Of course everyone still remembers it. And OF COURSE I'm never going to live it down.

4. You can't hang out with someone solo without freaking out over whether they're having a good time or not.

I am a fun, enjoyable person! They MUST KNOW I'm a fun, enjoyable person... right? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
DreamWorks Pictures / Via giphy.com

I am a fun, enjoyable person! They MUST KNOW I'm a fun, enjoyable person... right?

5. And you can't take a compliment without anxiety whispering, "Do they really feel that way, or do they just want something from you?"

Time to reveal your hidden agenda!
imgur.com

Time to reveal your hidden agenda!

6. You can't get through a morning without having a meltdown over your totally ~impossible~ to-do list.

Too many things. Can't do all of the things.
Twitter: @FemaleKnows

Too many things. Can't do all of the things.

7. You can't hear someone whispering and laughing without assuming they were talking about you.

How do I know? They were looking RIGHT AT ME, Karen!
Twitter: @sadgorldiaries

How do I know? They were looking RIGHT AT ME, Karen!

8. You can't be in a healthy, new relationship without constantly thinking about all the things you could do to mess it up.

Me: *shakes hand* Welp, it's been a good run.
instagram.com / Via Instagram: @thedryginger

Me: *shakes hand* Welp, it's been a good run.

9. You can't see the "..." text bubble without going down the rabbit hole of WTF could possibly be taking them so long to respond.

It's just cruel, people.
instagram.com / Via Instagram: @comics

It's just cruel, people.

10. And you can't even escape your spiraling anxious thoughts while you're ASLEEP.

This has got to be a joke.
Twitter: @annabroges

This has got to be a joke.

11. You can't take a test without nervously rethinking every single one of your answers.

What do you mean there's only five minutes left???
knowyourmeme.com

What do you mean there's only five minutes left???

12. You can't speak up in a meeting without your anxiety being like, "Everyone's probably going to disagree with you and then never want to hear what you have to say again."

*Slowly raises hand*

*Quickly puts hand back down*

13. You can't just relax and enjoy the end of any weekend.

Instead of having such a good time, I could've been doing all the work that's due tomorrow — and now I'm basically fired.
me.me

Instead of having such a good time, I could've been doing all the work that's due tomorrow — and now I'm basically fired.

14. You can't have a calm, pleasant grocery shopping experience, ever.

Nothing is more anxiety-inducing than being handed change at the register with a huge checkout line behind you.
Twitter: @mommy_cusses

Nothing is more anxiety-inducing than being handed change at the register with a huge checkout line behind you.

15. You can't be that ~chill person~ that just ~goes with the flow~.

But like they say, fake it until you make it.
Twitter: @WholesomeMeme

But like they say, fake it until you make it.

16. And you can't just...not care about things.

When is caring about everything all the time going to be cool?
yroxis.tumblr.com

When is caring about everything all the time going to be cool?

17. You can't talk on the phone without physically working your way up to it for an hour, or putting it off until the last minute.

Person on other line: Hello, how can I help you...Me: *Hangs up immediately.*
Twitter: @akilahobviously

Person on other line: Hello, how can I help you...

Me: *Hangs up immediately.*

18. You can't get a vague text without thinking: "Why are they upset?? What have I done?? Why does EVERYONE hate me??"

*Climbs into hole, with no future plans of coming back out*
me.me

*Climbs into hole, with no future plans of coming back out*

19. And you can't get through an "anxiety calming" breathing exercise without getting anxiety over the fact that it IS CLEARLY NOT working.

Alright, let's try this for the one-billionth time.
Paramount Pictures / Via personalitygrowth.com

Alright, let's try this for the one-billionth time.

20. You can't make small talk without blurting out something completely weird and unrelated.

It doesn't matter how much you rehearse, tbh.
Twitter: @COCONUTOILBAE

It doesn't matter how much you rehearse, tbh.

21. You can't enjoy a few minutes of peace and quiet, without anxiety being like "Hey, remember me!"

Ugh, no one invited you.
instagram.com / Via Instagram: @anxietymemes

Ugh, no one invited you.

22. Because you can't go without anxiety for a reasonable amount of time without being suspicious about why the hell you're not anxious.

What's going on in there? You're not fooling me.
Cartoon Network Adult Swim / Via zerohedge.com

What's going on in there? You're not fooling me.

23. And last but not least, you can't stop being anxious just because someone told you ~to stop being anxious~.

I should've thought about that, huh?
Twitter: @umsassy

I should've thought about that, huh?

But while being an anxious person can be tough, always remember this:

Anna Borges / Via buzzfeed.com

By the way: Humor is a great way for a lot of people to cope with their anxiety, but if you found a lot of things in this post a little too relatable, you might want to look into ways to take care of yourself. SO, here are some quick resources:

* You can learn more about starting therapy here, since pretty much everyone can benefit from talking to a professional.

* You can learn more about anxiety disorders here.

* Here are little ways to be less anxious in general and here are some self-care tips.

* And if you need to talk to someone immediately, the US National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. A list of international suicide hotlines can be found here.

